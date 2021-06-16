Lived life of service to country, community

Former City Councilman Willie W. Bowden Sr. leaves behind a legacy of service to his country, his city and his community as a soldier, police officer, DSS investigator and a man of the Lord.

The Rev. Willie Wilbert Bowden Sr. died Sunday at the age of 72.

Bowden was born in Duplin County, graduating from Douglas High School in Warsaw before entering the Marine Corps. Bowden served in Vietnam and, after returning, served civilian duty with the Great Lakes Naval Base. He moved to Clinton around 1971 and began working with the Clinton Police Department.

”Former City Councilman Willie W. Bowden, Sr.’s passing leaves a void throughout the City of Clinton,” said Clinton Mayor Lew Starling in a release.

Before being appointed to the City Council, Bowden was employed with the Clinton Police Department from 1979 until 1985; he was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Former City Councilman Edward Faison, Jr., in June 1996.

He worked as a fraud investigator for the Department of Social Services, then for the maintenance department of Sampson County, before becoming a full-time pastor in 1990.

“Willie was a civic and spiritual leader in our community, serving as pastor at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church located at 537 McKoy St.,” said Starling. “City leaders often called upon his knowledge and generosity in service of the community.”

“Willie was a friend, not just to me, but to the City of Clinton,” said Starling. “Willie served the City with distinction and will be truly missed.”

Flags will be lowered to half-mast at all city buildings, prior to and on June 18, the day of his funeral. Bowden’s son, Willie Bowden Jr. was expected to officiate his father’s service.

Later, he served on Clinton’s All-America City Committee in 2007, 2009 and 2019. He travelled with the City’s delegation to Anaheim, Calif., in 2007, when the City of Clinton brought home the prestigious award. Former City Councilman Bowden also served on the City’s Environmental Affairs Advisory Board.

“I worked with him very closely on the All American City committee,” said Gloria Edwards.

Edwards said that that was about a four year period, and she was glad she had a chance to do that, because she did not know him prior to the committee.

“Mr. Bowden was always the voice of calm and common sense and he was the person could rely on,” said Edwards. “Anything he said he would do, it would get done.”

Jeff Shipp also had the opportunity to work with Bowden on one of those committees.

“I had worked with him over the years, and I can say he loved the City of Clinton and the entire community,” said Shipp. “I always classified him as our cheerleader.”

“Many times when we would go in for competition he would lead the group with his deep voice when were entering,” said Shipp. “His deep voice was inspiration. It was inspiration to all.”

Shipp said that his voice and demeanor was an inspiration to everyone, and was often their spiritual inspiration was well. Bowden was dealing with health problems, and Shipp said that that didn’t keep him down.

“We looked at him as a positive coach,” said Shipp.

“He was a great man and great citizen for Clinton,” said Edwards. “I will miss him his jokes and common sense attitude about life and everything. He was just a wonderful person.”

“He was a man who loved the Lord, and loved his fellow man,” said Shipp. “I think that was special.”

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.