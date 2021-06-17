Felony warrants issued on suspect shot in Newton Grove

A suspect shot Tuesday by Newton Grove’s police chief has been identified as a Clinton man, who has now had felony warrants issued on him for allegedly breaking into a woman’s residence, committing sexual acts on her and taking the victim at gunpoint from the home, Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities said Thursday.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office obtained felony warrants on Michael Almer Rich, 49, of 756 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, on charges of first degree kidnapping, first degree sexual offense, breaking and entering, and possession of a firearm by felon.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday statement, “it was determined that Rich entered the victim’s residence without permission and forcibly committed sexual acts on the victim.”

The victim was allegedly held at gunpoint by the suspect and forced to leave her residence with him, sheriff’s officials said.

“While in Newton Grove, the victim was able to alert a citizen that she was in distress and the citizen contacted 911,” the Sheriff’s Office statement read. “Newton Grove Police Chief Gregory Warren was then dispatched to the area to locate the suspect and victim.”

The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at Sam’s Circle Mart off Highway 701 in Newton Grove. On Wednesday, the SBI identified Warren as the one who fired the weapon.

“No details surrounding the actual encounter with the suspect will be released by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office because this portion of the investigation is being conducted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation,” the Thursday press release stated.

Sheriff’s authorities cited the sensitive nature of the incident in saying the victim’s information is being withheld for their protection. The agency did, however, release audio from a 9-minute 911 call, with portions bleeped out that contained names and other sensitive information.

In the audio, the caller tells 911 dispatch that she was in the area of Dollar General in Newton Grove when she was stopped by a woman who asked her to call 911 and “to not look at her, but the man she was with had a gun and she feels threatened and he’s already raped her.”

Descriptions are given of the suspect, his vehicle and his clothing, as well as the license plate number. The 911 personnel tell the caller not to put herself in harm’s way throughout the call. The caller is able to give a direction of travel, following the suspect vehicle briefly as it traverses around the circle and exits toward U.S. 701 in Clinton before turning down a side street just off the circle. The caller then calls back when she sees the vehicle at Sam’s Circle Mart.

After a couple minutes of further communication between 911 and Newton Grove law enforcement, a call of “Shots fired, shots fired! Subject down!” comes over the radio after another bleep covering a portion of the audio. EMS is then called to the scene. A man’s voice, presumably Warren’s, says the suspect has “chest wounds.” The audio then ends.

”Service of all warrants are pending the suspects release from the medical facility where he is being treated,” the Sheriff’s Office statement noted. “The medical location too is being withheld for security reasons.”

Rich was listed in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday night. He was upgraded to fair condition as of Wednesday afternoon and there were no updates on Rich’s condition on Thursday, according to the SBI.

“There will be no further information released at this time and all media will be updated via a press release as more information becomes available,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith stated. “We would like to thank everyone for their patience during this investigation and continue to ask for prayers for all those involved.”

Preliminary reports indicated that a Newton Grove officer responded to a report of a female victim “who had been kidnapped and raped,” a previous press release from the Sheriff’s Office read. “It was originally reported the suspect was holding the victim against their will and was armed with a firearm.”

The Sheriff’s Office is probing the circumstances that led to the officer-involved shooting and the SBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Following the shooting Tuesday, the Town of Newton Grove posted a Facebook message alerting residents to the shooting, in close proximity to the town’s circle.

“Please be on alert in town. There has been an officer involved shooting in Newton Grove,” the town’s message read. “The Sampson County Sheriff’s Department along with the SBI are investigating. Prayers for all involved. Please respect our wishes and try to avoid the circle at this time. We will update more when we can. Thank you.”

