Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 8 — Shawn Montrel Moore, 27, of 35 Maldon Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date was June 15.

• June 8 — Teremus Devone Pigford, 41, of Carolina Avenue, Raleigh, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining vehicle for controlled substances and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $250,000; court date was June 11.

• June 9 — Terry Ray Monk, 39, of 931 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date was June 11.

• June 9 — Victor Leeroy Birtch, 38, of 260 Lake Pointe Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault by strangulation and interfering with emergency communication. No bond set; court date was June 11.

• June 9 — Yahsheva Yvonne Anderson, 46, of 251 John M. Jackson Lane, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 14.

• June 9 — Selmer Eduardo Irias, 25, of 105 Don St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and order for arrest. No bond listed; court date is July 6.

• June 10 — Kevin Odell Hinnant, 33, of Charlie Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, speeding, first degree burglary and larceny of dog. Bond set at $105,000; court date is July 9.

• June 11 — Latrae Mckinnon, 26, of 1706 E. Holly St., Goldsboro, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. Bond set at $25,000; court date is June 25.

• June 11 — Armando Joel Sosa, 29, of Ringold, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining vehicle for controlled substances, carrying concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 9.

• June 11 — Melvin Brandon Brantley, 32, of Weaver Road, Wilson, was charged with resisting public officer, felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $6,000; court date is July 23.

• June 12 — Amanda Spell, 29, of 3521 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is June 30.

• June 12 — James Lee Staton, 30, of 219 Eagles Landing, Clinton, was charged with interfering with a monitoring device and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 30.

• June 12 — William Pearly Johnson, 41, of 538 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $25,000; court date is June 25.

• June 13 — Delbert Wayne Lane, 64, of 8320 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present and communicating threats. Bond set at $2,500; court date is July 13.

• June 13 — Jeremy Omar Rosales, 26, of 55 Bumpy Lane, Clinton, was charged with selling and delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and conspiring to sell and deliver meth. Bond set at $25,000; court date is July 9.

• June 14 — Ramel Tyshaun McIntyre, 25, of 915 Southwest Blvd., Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $50,000; court date is July 9.

• June 14 — Tyron Lamont Parker, 45, of 1207 Beaman St., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Bond set at $25,000; court date is July 9.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.