Clinton PD’s Edwards retiring; hiring process underway for next chief

CLINTON — The Clinton Police chief is moving toward retirement, and city officials have initiated the process to find his successor, hiring Mercer Group Associates to assist in finding the next chief.

“We are using a recruiting firm that will help us with active recruiting and vetting of the potential candidates,” said City Manager Tom Hart. “They are actually the outfit that the Council used to hire me.”

Hart made arrangements to have Mercer make a presentation to keep everyone informed of the process. The first step is a position analysis, where Mercer will conduct interviews with the stakeholders to figure out the particular needs for the position.

The current police chief, Donald Edwards, is retiring effective July 1. Edwards has been chief since 2017, and with the department for more than two decades prior to filling that position.

The cost for the hiring process can vary, said Hart, explaining that the price tag could be anywhere from $18,000 to $22,000, depending on some reimbursable expenses.

“The cost includes advertising and some other expenses the city would otherwise directly incur as part of this process,” said Hart. “The agreement is structured so we pay as we go for the services delivered.”

After advertising they will start sifting through the applicants and identifying the most promising candidates. At that point, a short list will be created consisting of the top five to seven most qualified candidates, which will be then whittled down.

Those who make that cut will be screened again with a more thorough background screening process by Mercer, which will include references, education attainment, criminal records, credit report, work history and a social media and internet check.

Interviews will then be set up by Mercer, whose staff will provide city officials a packet on each interviewee as well as questions for the interview. Mercer may also assist with negotiating the employment contract.

“There’s a lot of good people involved in it,” said Hart. “And this will give us more active recruitment.”

Lisa Ward with Mercer Group Associates will be the project manager for the search. She has a wide range of background history, including everything from military service to human resources. David Deutsch will be serving as a project consultant. Deutsch was a career city manager with over 40 years of experience. Ellis Hankins will serve as project advisor. He serves as a county and municipal attorney and a visiting professor at multiple colleges.

Edwards was named the interim police chief when he replaced Jay Tilley, who retired in April 2017.

Edwards began as a police officer in 1993, progressing his way through the ranks to the level of captain in 2012. Edwards received a Bachelor of Science degree from Mount Olive College and successfully completed numerous law enforcement-related certification and education courses, including the North Carolina Administrative Officers Management Program.

