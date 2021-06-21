Woman missing; husband sought

The 2003 Ford Excursion (N.C. registration KM2969) stolen out of Bladen County, allegedly by Carl Wiggins, who is wanted on felony charges in connection with the theft. Investigators also wish to speak with Wiggins regarding the disappearance of his wife, Kiara. Carl Wiggins

A Roseboro woman is missing and considered in danger, as her husband is being sought for questioning in the disappearance, as well as on warrants in connection with a vehicle stolen out of Bladen County, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information on the whereabouts of Kiara Renee Wiggins, 39, whose last address was listed on W. North Street, Roseboro. On Friday, June 18, concerned relatives contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report her missing, saying she had not been seen since nine days earlier, on June 9.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a black 2003 Ford Excursion (N.C. registration KM2969) had been stolen in Bladen County. Sheriff’s officials alleged that the theft was committed by her husband, Carl Earl Andre Wiggins, 49, on June 17.

Investigators have warrants on file for Carl Wiggins on charges of felony larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle. They also want to speak to him regarding his wife’s whereabouts, investigators said.

“At this time, Carl Earl Andre Wiggins nor the vehicle have located,” a Sampson County Sheriff’s Office press release, issued at approximately 5 p.m. Monday. “This is a very active investigation and we are seeking the public’s help in locating Kiara, Carl and the stolen vehicle.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141, or their local law enforcement agency. Travis Pope is heading the investigation for the Sheriff’s Office

“We are treating this as an endangered missing person and would remind everyone that Carl Earl Andre Wiggins is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith stated. “At this time, we will provide no further details as it relates to status of this investigation. We will continuously update media outlets as additional information becomes available.”