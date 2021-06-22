Groups pitch in for ‘deployment’ project

A construction team was hard at work in Clinton tearing off the roof of the McLaurin residence on Lafayette Street in Clinton, part of a project that aids veterans.

Stephanie Holdaway, left, is the owner of PW Roofing, which supplied the labor to put on the roof for Clinton’s Larry and Brenda McLaurin.

CLINTON — Going down the block of Layfayette Street there’s a sign in the yard of Larry and Brenda McLaurin, who have recently been recipients of a new roof. Larry, a veteran, and his wife, Brenda, have been struggling, worried about how they were going to get the much-needed repairs done to their house.

“This is called the Roof Deployment Project that Owens Corning has,” said John Pickard. “We partner with groups like Habitat for Humanity that helps identify veterans who have a need for a new roof that are unable to put it on themselves or afford it.”

Pickard is the Raleigh team area sales manager for Owens Corning, which provided the roofing materials. The Habitat group doesn’t do just Veterans though, explained Rob Gunter, who is the chief executive officer of the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity. They serve Bladen and Sampson County as well. John Pomelow is the construction site supervisor with Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity.

“We do it by donating the product,” said Pickard. “And we partner with our Platinum Preferred Contractors like PW Roofing who supplies the labor.”

Stephanie and Robert Holdaway are the owners of PW Roofing.

Pickard said that they have done more than 225 roofs across the country, including many in this area.

“The opportunity to be able to give back to a veteran is an outstanding opportunity,” said Stephanie Holdaway. “I am currently active duty. My husband is a veteran. To help a fellow veteran is an amazing thing.”

Larry McLaurin is a disabled veteran, and he and his wife had been contemplating this roof situation for quite some time. They just didn’t have the money to pay for a new roof.

Robert Holdaway said that this was the fourth of these roof projects for he and his wife.

“This has been our biggest one,” he said, of the 5,500-square-foot covering that they were replacing. “It’s good to be able to give back to the veterans that actually need help.”

“It’s helping us out a whole lot,” said Larry McLaurin. “We couldn’t afford to get it done.”

McLaurin went into the military in 1974, and was in for 20 years in the 82nd Airborne, and left with some health concerns.

Holdaway estimated that a project like this would have cost almost $20,000.

“To help them out, it’s really fulfilling for us,” he said.

“The Fayetteville Area Habitat has recently expanded our service area,” said Gunter. “Owens Corning has been fabulous with us as an affiliate. I think that we have far surpassed what they typically do with an affiliate in the number of homes, they have expanded that number quite a bit, to allow us to help so many other families.”

Gunter and his team identify the families, screen and vet the families, and then make the presentation to Owens Corning. From there, Owens Corning engages PW to do the work, he said, and they are there to assist.

“It’s a true partnership, and we definitely can’t do it without each other,” he said. “This is probably the fourth one we have done in the last year and half.”

“That’s a tremendous donation on the behalf of Owens Corning to make that possible for us.”

Gunter also stressed that over half of their staff is veterans and that Tracy Coffin, their project manager and COO, runs everything like a “fine sewing machine.”

Brenda said that she had a Facebook friend that worked with the Department of Defense, and she asked him whether there were any programs out there. She called Habitat and talked with Coffin, who sent them out a form.

“He had gotten kind of sickly,” said Brenda. “So she came to us and helped us fill it out.”

“I love giving back,” said Pomelow. “I’m retired, and I love being a part of this.”

He said that he remembers when he first sat down with Coffin in his hiring interview and talked about how it was such a great transition from service to the country to service of the community.

“It hasn’t proven me wrong in the last two, two and half years,” he said, describing the experience as “amazing.”

“They came through for us,” said Larry. “They came through for us and I am certainly glad; I really am.”

“We appreciate everything,” Brenda added.

