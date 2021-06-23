Autryville resident receives national honor

GOLDSBORO — The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) has honored Autryville resident Jenneth Honeycutt.

Honeycutt, Wayne Community College’s lead software development instructor, was presented an Excellence Award during a special celebration at NISOD’s virtual annual conference.

Excellence Awards recognize the work of faculty, administrators, and staff for extraordinary service to their students, colleagues, and community. Individual colleges set their own criteria for who earns the award. For Wayne Community College, the standard is selection as a George E. Wilson Excellence in Teaching Award recipient. Honeycutt won the Wilson Award in 2020.

Honeycutt received a medallion that will become part of her formal attire for commencement and other academic ceremonies, a certificate, and inclusion in an awards booklet. Her photo and a statement about her inspiration were included on the NISOD website and featured on its social media channels.