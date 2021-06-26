Lions Club hosts awards banquet

Past President Eleanor Bradshaw, right, passed the gavel to incoming President Dan Holland. After a meal, the club was entertained by a number of inspiring songs performed by Michael Mozingo. Bill Miller, left, presented the Lion of the Year award to James Blackmon.

The Clinton Lions Club held its 86th annual officer installation and awards banquet on Monday, June 21. Pictured, from left, are: Eleanor Bradshaw, Lion Tamer; Donald Wrench, Tail Twister; Steve Cox, Historian; Nick West, Secretary; Lee West, 2nd Vice President; Pam McGuirt, 1st Vice President; Dan Holland, President; and James Blackmon, Treasurer.

