Garland finalizes 2021-22 budget

GARLAND — In two separate meetings in the past two weeks, the town of Garland has both approved their budget for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as approved their updated zoning to the new 160D.

There has only been one change to their fee schedule. Cemetery plot fees have been revised to $600 per plot if purchasing a single plot and $400 per plot if purchasing two or more plots. Previously they were $400 for in town and $600 for in town regardless of how many were purchased.

The town anticipates the ad valorem taxes to be $151,334 and for there to be a collection of approximately $6,000 for previous years. The budget for the general fund revenues and expenditures is expected to balance out at $530,000.

Anticipated expenditures include $27,150 for the governing body, and $115,735 for administration. Water and sewer is expected to balance out at $297,000

The ad valorem tax rate of 72 cents per $100 will stay the same.

This rate will yield collections of approximately $178,620.00 in tax revenues based on a collection rate of 90%. The ad valorem tax base is estimated to be $27,564,864. The 2021 ad valorem tax collections are projected at $151,334.00which is based on a 90% collection rate.

Motor vehicle tax collections are projected at $27,286. A discount of 2% will be given for property and personal taxes paid by Aug. 31 of each fiscal year.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.