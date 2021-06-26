Fountain of youth

Fern and John Sexton, longtime Garland residents, have toughed it out over 67 years, handling the things life threw at them, and taking it all a day at time. Emily M. Hobbs|Sampson Independent Fern and John Sexton, longtime Garland residents, had a chance to finally see a wedding anniversary gift from two years ago come to fruition in front of Garland Town Hall. This fountain was dedicated to them by their son, Johnnie. Emily M. Hobbs|Sampson Independent

GARLAND — They have toughed it out over 67 years, handling the things life threw at them, and taking it all a day at time.

Fern and John Sexton, longtime Garland residents, had a chance to finally see a wedding anniversary gift from two years ago come to fruition.

“We had been married about two or three months when we moved to Garland,” said Fern. “He was working in Garland.”

John was working cutting meat, and not too long after that Fern started working at the shirt factory. She was at the shirt factory for 22 years, and he cut meat for 50 years.

He first started cutting meat for the IGA Store, which sat where the Family Dollar is now.

“Up there by the big house on the corner, Abel Warren had a business there,” he said.

Abel Warren & Co. was a general merchandise store.

“I had just come out of the Army, and I had went up there and got me a job,” said John. “I had a choice of driving a log truck or working in the store.”

“We’ll start here I reckon,” he said about Garland.

Fern and John have been longtime members of Garland Baptist Church, where they have been members since 1954, or possibly before then. Their son, Johnnie, was born that year, they said, and she was “the youngest mother” that year. They have two children, Johnnie and Sheila, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Johnnie works in audiology and speech pathology and Sheila is a phlebotomist, they said.

Fern said that it was the “best you could” for raising a family in Garland.

For them it’s about “being there with good people.” She was born and raised in White Lake and he was from down Hwy. 210.

Two years ago, they had their 65th anniversary, and their son Johnnie presented them with the fountain that is now in front of town hall. Originally, it was going to go up at the park by the post office and got delayed because of the pandemic.

“We had a big get-together out there at the church,” said John.

“He had bought all of that, unbeknownst to us,” said Fern about their son, Johnnie.

The fountain has been up a few weeks now, and they thought that it is very nice.

“We are glad that he did that,” said John.

When asked how they survived 67 years together, John replied with a laugh: “It was tough,” he said.

“You take it one day at a time, I reckon,” said Fern with a smile.

The Sextons said they just “tended to their own business and let everybody else tend to theirs” and worked hard.

“We did the best we could,” said John.

They said that their biggest struggle was when they first got married, and they went down to Dillon, S.C. for their humble beginning.

“Them that get married in the church and have those great big weddings,” said Fern, “they separate and gets a divorce. Just like the poverty ones that go to Dillon.”

Fern and John said that back then, everybody went to Dillon, S.C. to get married at the wedding chapels. They were married by Judge P. Travis Ford, who did a lot of weddings back then, they said.

“It was like a little wedding chapel,” said John. “We hadn’t planned nothing except to go down there and get married. They had a little flower girl.”

“She was dropping flower petals everywhere,” said Fern. “It must have been their granddaughter I guess.”

“We thought we were something,” she said.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.