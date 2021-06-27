The ‘pathway’ to food assistance

Even with the rain coming down volunteers where in full force helping those that showed up. This is just a few of the many food distribution boxes brought in for aid. An almost empty truck that housed all the supplies for the distribution. A row of volunteers getting pelted by the rain as they wait to assist those that showed up for help.

CLINTON — Cloudy skies and rainy conditions might deter most from being outside. Though their time was cut short, it didn’t hinder ASPIRE/Second Harvest Food Bank, through Action Pathways, from helping out the community.

The group made its return this past week for the second drive-thru food distribution and recruitment event.

Setting up shop once again at the Sampson County Expo Center, they were poised to hand out food plus backpacks for COVID protection and disaster relief, along with continuing their recruitment for volunteers and their many aid programs.

“I feel grateful to be here and I’m glad we are able to provide these services,” said ASPIRE and CSBG director Syreeta Morrisey. “We have more volunteers this time than we had previously when we did the Sampson County distribution.”

“So, I’m grateful to be out here for that and the actual community is coming through to help,” she continued. “So we are glad to be providing self-sufficiency services, distribution boxes and backpacks for the community.”

“For me I’m just more so observing and taking pictures,” Abbey Cavenaugh, Action Pathways Communications Coordinator. “I just try to publicize these things but it feels good to know that the work I’m doing in some way helps people with what they need, so I’m happy to be here.”

As for the food boxes themselves there where two of them. Some of the items that people received included pasta sauce, canned vegetables, chunk chicken, peanut butter, corn muffin mix, family sized juice, 16-ounce pasta and canned fruit.

“It always feels good to be able to complete the mission that the food bank and Action Pathways has to give food to those that are in need of assistance,” said David Griffin, from Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina. “And, we are going to continue to bring the food down here.”

“Last year I think we did almost 900,000 pounds of food just right here in Sampson County, which is about 700,000 meals,” he continued. “So we are aiming to hit our goal of a million this year because it’s very important for us to this for this region. Because we know things like unemployment are high and COVID is still affecting people in more ways than we know. So, we want to make sure that we make it down here.”

Morrisey also noted that recruitment and volunteer help has really increased for Sampson County.

“We have actually increased our numbers for Sampson County,” Morrisey said.” So, we’ve had more CARES applicants, disaster relief applicants and we’ve had more applicants for the self-sufficiency programs since we started doing these distributions. So, it has tremendously increased, especially in the last 30 days.”

While they don’t current have a scheduled time to return to Sampson County for the next distribution. They do intend to return and lend aid again in the coming months.

For those wishing to get involved or know more about Action Pathways, visit actionpathways.ngo/our-programs/aspire/.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.