Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 16 —Dajuan Gerald Robinson, 22, of 508 Harvard Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is July 23.

• June 16 — Kaden Armwood, 26, of 2555 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is July 15.

• June 16 — Anthony Lennox Johnson, 55, of 331 Sandhill Loop Road, Elizabethtown, was charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is June 28.

• June 17 — Ja Mes Shanja Mccain Grace, 20, of 221 Bullard Drive, Raeford, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle to keep/sell a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and order for arrest. Bond set at $5,500; court date is June 25.

• June 18 — Amanda Lynn Wilson, 32, of 5009 William R. King Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 9.

• June 18 — Jahne Danielle Pulley, 29, of 1603 S. Maynard Road, Benson, was charged with communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• June 19 — Christopher Patrick Wheeler, 57, of 679 Mintz Road, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control and resisting public officer. Bond set at $4,500; court date is July 8.

• June 19 — Jalesa Danielle Carter, 31, of 100 McDonald Drive, Mount Olive, was charged with possession of stolen firearm and carrying a concealed firearm. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 9.

• June 20 —Thonas Richard Brown, 40, of 88 River Bend Lane, Ivanhoe, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is July 19.

• June 20 — Albert Gary Flynn, 67, of 44 Horsepen Drive, Ivanhoe, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court is July 12.

• June 21 — Dustin Allen Staton, 28, of Eagles Landing Lane, Clinton, was charged with conspiring to sell methamphetamine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 9.

• June 21 — Amy MacFarlane, 49, of 166 Haystack Bridge Lane, Beulaville, was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is June 21.

• June 21 — Ozziel Juan Garcia, 40, of 337 Hood Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault, communicating threats, assault on a female, impersonation of blue lights causing stop/yield and false imprisonment. Bond set at $9,500; court date is July 9.

• June 21 — Ricky Peterson, 58, of 414-B Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 27.

• June 22 — Michael Thomas Smith, 33, of 317 Branch St., Raleigh, was charged with possession of marijuana and communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 6.

• June 22 — Spencer Todd Moore, 30, of 4545 Bradshaw Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 28.

• June 22 — Omar Quinonez, 41, of Orlando, Fla., was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 9.

• June 22 — Jerrick Martin Moore, 30, of 57 Pitchfork Lane, Salemburg, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Aug. 11.

• June 22 — Stevie Yarnell Williams, 45, of 815 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane control and failure to report accident. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 20.

• June 25 — Tradeca Jeffers Campbell, 50, of 4927 Fieldcrest Drive, Fayetteville, was charged on out-of-county warrants with felony larceny and felony conversion. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Aug. 2.

• June 26 — Traven Tavon Raynor, 28, of 157 Green Tree Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 26.

• June 26 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 39, of 417 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Sept. 27.

• June 26 — Wisly Cetoute, 36, of 4800 Alamance Road, Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 16.

• June 27 — Gabrielle Shanes Graham, 33, of 174 N. Bladen Ave., Garland, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 9.

• June 27 — Brandon Jahid Lewis, 30, of 148 Greentree Lane, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $500; court date is July 20.

• June 27 — Clark Carl Kephart, 64, of 115 Kerr St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond or court date listed.

• June 27 — Shyianne Charlott Ricciutte, 18, of 237 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with simple assault. No bond or court date listed.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.