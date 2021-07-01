Fourth festivities on tap in Sampson

Planning for the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend is underway, and Clinton organizers are already assessing what the plans will be for next year as well. Meanwhile in Newton Grove, town officials are looking ahead to the weekend after the Fourth for their Independence Day festivities.

“We are doing the fireworks only this year,” said Jonathan Allen, director of Clinton Recreation and Parks. “That starts at 9:30 p.m.”

The fireworks will be Sunday night, and the pool will be open during the day, with slightly extended hours for the holiday. The pool will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. The cost for the pool is $1 for those 17 and under and 50 and over, and $2 for those 18 to 49.

“This year, we are scaling back a little bit,” said Allen. “We are evaluating the activities portion of it.”

Allen said that the numbers of people have unfortunately just not been there, even before COVID.

“We are going to be reaching out over the next year to the public to see what they want,” he said. “We are trying to revamp the event. We want people coming.”

He said that the most recent trend has been for people to come into the area for fireworks around 8:30 to 9 p.m. and not into the park itself as much.

“That means they are coming for fireworks,” he said, adding that the parking has shifted more toward the Lowe’s parking lot or Walmart and other places along the highway.

Previously there have been different activities in the park, with everything from a dunking booth, inflatables, games, activities for the kids and a veterans event.

Allen said that they need to figure out why people aren’t attending, whether it is because they are cooking out at home or the city isn’t offering something that the community wants.

Newton Grove

While Fourth of July planning is well underway in Newton Grove, the event won’t be happening on this holiday weekend. Instead the festivities will take place the following weekend, on July 11.

The event kicks off at Weeks Park from 5 to 9 p.m. and will include bounce houses, a band and of course the fireworks show. The annual pageant is also taking place at the park and will start at 5 p.m.

Admission will be $2 per person, which covers everything. Admissions is free for ages 4 and under.

Having the Fourth of July celebration on a different weekend is not uncommon in Newton Grove, done to build attendance as well as cut down on costs.

“We could never have it on the Fourth so we always try to schedule it for the weekend before or after,” said Amanda Bradshaw, Planning and Zoning Administrator. “That way people can enjoy the Fourth and then come back for our celebration.”

“We try to get people often to come back home, especially our military people,” she added. “It’ll always been about making it so our residents can come celebrate in their town.”