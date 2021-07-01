Alive After Five returns for 10th edition in August

Jim Quick & Coastline will be bringing the 10th Alive After Five Summer Concert Series to a close on Oct. 21. Courtesy photo On Oct. 7, Alive After Five mainstays and beach music legends The Band of Oz will hit the stage. Courtesy photo Cat5 Band will be making its debut at Alive After Five in Clinton on Sept. 30. Courtesy photo Spare Change, no stranger to Alive After Five, will kick off the 10th series on Aug. 19. Courtesy photo Alive After Five 2021 All shows are provided free to the public in the area of the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street. They will extend from 6-8:45 p.m. Spare Change — Thursday, Aug. 19 The Entertainers — Thursday, Sept. 16 Cat5 Band — Thursday, Sept. 30 The Band of Oz — Thursday, Oct. 7 Jim Quick & Coastline — Thursday, Oct. 21

At long last, the popular summer concert series that breathes life into downtown Clinton is returning for its 10th edition — the delayed five-show slate is set to hit the stage over a two-month period between August and October.

The Alive After Five Summer Concert Series was suspended in March 2020 due to restrictions placed on mass gatherings issued by the State of North Carolina in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The entire AA5 committee is extremely excited to resume presenting the AA5 Series that provides our community with exceptional concerts that are fun, family-oriented events,” stated Ray Jordan, chairman of the AA5 Committee.

Kicking off the season on Thursday, Aug. 19, is Spare Change. On Thursday, Sept. 16, The Entertainers will make their debut performance in the series, to be followed by another first-time AA5 performer, the Cat5 Band, on Sept. 30. Two series mainstays over the years will wrap up the series, including The Band of Oz on Thursday, Oct. 7, and Jim Quick & Coastline on Thursday, Oct. 21.

All concerts are held from 6-8:45 p.m. at the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street in Clinton, and are offered free to the public. A partnership between the Sampson Arts Council, County of Sampson and City of Clinton, AA5 is funded through donations and no governmental financial support.

AA5 is a standing committee of the Arts Council, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to enrich the cultural lives of the citizens of Sampson by nurturing and supporting excellence in the arts. For a decade, with the help of about 100 sponsors each year, organizers have done just that. The AA5 Committee is currently seeking sponsors for the 10th anniversary season.

“Sponsors are the key component that have allowed us to provide this wonderful opportunity for the residents of our community,” said Committee member Ross Kimbro. “We encourage and invite businesses and individuals to join us today by becoming a sponsor.”

Being an AA5 sponsor brings with it reception tickets, parking passes, T-shirts, as well as recognition on event signage and promotion via the “Bright Board” digital display during each concert.

“The most significant benefit,” Kimbro stated, “is the personal satisfaction that comes from supporting events that will bring our community together for evenings of music, dancing, fellowship and family fun.”

AA5 committee members noted that, since the inception of the AA5 concert series, 46 free public concerts have been able to be presented for the community — a number that will continue to grow.

“This would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors,” said committee member Cody Smith. “Alive After Five Summer Concerts are family-friendly events that are fun and entertaining for all ages. Each concert provides attendees with the opportunity to catch up with neighbors and old friends; as well as serving as a venue for meeting newcomers to the community.”

Food vendors and exhibitors will be on hand offering attendees various food and beverage options. Those in attendance will also have the chance to visit with the many local businesses that sponsor the series.

A look at the lineup

Series regular Spare Change will be playing on Aug. 19. One of the Carolinas’ most well-known and respected party bands, Spare Change plays rock, country, beach, funk, rap, current Top 40 hits and classic rock, Spare Change has plenty in its repertoire. They are comprised of five vocalists — including a female — a rapper, a trumpet player, and even an electric violinist.

On Sept. 16, The Entertainers will make their debut performance in the AA5 series. In 1980, The Entertainers scored their first regional smash hit with “Living for the Summer,” a song that propelled the group to the forefront of beach music. The band was nominated in 1988 for Group of the Year and Single of the Year at the Beach Music Awards. The group’s second album, “Don’t Let Your Love Grow Cold,” won Album of the Year honors. In 1991, after 16 years with the Catalinas and 11 years with the Embers, Johnny Barker became a partner with Earl Dawkins as co-owner of the group. Other band members include Beaver Robinette, Eddie Brooks and Benjie Weaver.

Two weeks later, on Sept. 30, Cat5 Band will make its first appearance. Cat5 consists of five individuals, including Jerry West, who was a longtime member of the Band of Oz and who also performed with the 1980’s rock-band Sugar Creek. He boasts multiple Cammy Awards. Other band members include CBMA Instrumentalist Of The Year Award winner Camron Dudley, formally of the Jim Quick & Coastline band; Glen Tippett, who has earned Multiple Cammy Awards; Hugh Blanton, also a multi-Cammy Award-winning artist and recipient of 2017 Song of the Year, while performing with the Breeze Band; and Tim Sidden, who performed with the band Hip Pocket for over four years.

Set for their ninth appearance at Alive After Five, The Band of Oz is on tap for Oct. 7. “Oz” consists of an eight-member group complete with a full horn section. In addition to performing many of their No. 1 hit songs, they offer the best in beach, R&B and Motown; as well as some of today’s most popular dance and top 40 hits. The Band of Oz was formed in 1967 as a part-time band playing fraternity parties and high school proms all over the South. In 1977, the band went on the road full time. Since that time the band has made a name for itself throughout the Southeast, winning numerous Cammy Awards from the Carolina Beach Music Association.

Jim Quick & Coastline are slated to conclude the series on Oct. 21. Like their namesake Atlantic Coastline Railroad, the group has been traveling the “tracks” of the Southeast, and connecting with the hearts of loyal “Coastline Crazies.” Pulling from the threads of Soul, Blues, R&B, and Americana, Jim Quick and Coastline weave together their own genre of music known as Swamp Soul.

Event attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and sunscreen. No coolers or pets are allowed.

To become a sponsor, contact any committee member or contact Ray Jordan via email at [email protected] or call 910-592-6451. The deadline to become a sponsor is Friday, July 30. For more additional information visit: www.aliveafterfiveclintonnc.com.