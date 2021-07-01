Memorial ride held in honor of Hall

A memorial motorcycle ride in honor of late Police Officer Brent Hall was held Saturday, departing in the morning from the Clinton City Market en route to Surf City. The dozens of riders returned to Clinton Saturday afternoon to enjoy some food and fellowship. Money raised from the ride, as well as various raffles that were held, along with donations received, will benefit BLET and criminal justice scholarships in honor of Hall. The Clinton High School grad served in law enforcement for more than five years, the last couple with the Newton Grove Police Department. He died in a car wreck on April 3, just 10 days shy of his 27th birthday.