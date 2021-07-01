Clinton man killed in wreck; driver charged

A Clinton passenger was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle wreck on Boykin Bridge Road, for which the driver has now been charged with impaired driving and other offenses.

The fatal collision happened minutes after 6 a.m. Thursday on Boykin Bridge Road, near Beulah Road.

According to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County, a 1998, single cab, Ford pickup was traveling north on Boykin Bridge Road, and was passing another vehicle, when it ran off of the left side of the roadway. The driver over-corrected, came back onto the roadway “out of control” and then ran off the right side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on its top, reports state.

The pickup had two occupants. The driver, Miguel Favila, 23, of RJ Lane, Clinton, was not restrained and was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center for his injuries. As of Thursday afternoon, Favila was in stable condition.

The passenger was identified as Edgar Plata, 22, of Garland Highway, Clinton. He was restrained, but authorities said he was “severely pinned,” and killed as a result of the collision.

Upon being released from the hospital, Favila will be charged with driving while impaired, felony death by motor vehicle, reckless driving, and passing in a no passing zone.

‘Tragedy that is completely avoidable’

Just this week, law enforcement officials urged motorists to keep the summer safe by never driving impaired.

The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Fourth of July Booze It & Lose it campaign just kicked off this week. Dubbed “Operation Firecracker,” the initiative aims to prevent alcohol-related crashes by targeting impaired drivers during the July 4th holiday season.

This year’s campaign runs June 28-July 4 with law enforcement agencies running sobriety checkpoints in all 100 counties to help catch drunk drivers and reduce fatalities.

“With the summer, upcoming holidays and people emerging after quarantine — emergency departments across the state, and the first responders you see here today, will unfortunately see increases in people (especially teenagers and young people) injured or killed after making the unforgivable decision to drink and drive — a tragedy that is completely avoidable,” said Dr. Jason Hack, emergency medicine physician for East Carolina University and Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

As of earlier this week, 145 people had died in alcohol and drug-related crashes in North Carolina during 2021. While that is a decrease from this time last year, it’s not enough, officials said.

“Law enforcement will be proactively assuring our roads are safe from those that persist in drinking and driving,” said Pitt County Sheriff Paula S. Dance. “We want everyone to survive by calling a taxi, Uber, Lyft or a friend. This one decision — drive or don’t drive — will affect everyone on the road. Make it a good decision. Save a life. It could be your own.”

