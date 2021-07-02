Smoke was billowing toward the road Friday morning as firefighters attempted to extinguish a fire that ultimately claimed the lives of two toddlers. The right lane of Roseboro Highway was closed for the responding fire departments. Fire departments, emergency services personnel and the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to a home on Roseboro Highway for a mobile home fire that ultimately proved fatal.

ROSEBORO — A fire swept through a doublewide mobile home Friday morning on the outskirts of Roseboro claiming the lives of two 3-year-old children.

The home, a doublewide located at 88oo Block of Roseboro Hwy., is situated on the front of two lots. The fire was called in to the Sampson County E-911 Center around 9:16 a.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial calls indicated that a mobile home was on fire with two children trapped inside. The Sampson County Emergency Medical Services transported a 12-year-old to a local hospital. The juvenile, who was a resident of the location, sustained lacerations when he attempted to unsuccessfully rescue the two small children, the release said.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation.

A Sampson County Sheriff’s deputy was the first on scene and attempted to gain entry to rescue those inside, however the structure was fully engulfed, preventing him from doing so.

“Through preliminary investigation, the parents of the children woke up to a smoke detector going off in the residence. They were unable to get to two toddlers, who were located at the other end of the residence. The two small children, a male and female, were three years of age,” a Sheriff’s statement read.

Responding fire departments included Roseboro, Clinton, Salemburg, Autryville, Taylors Bridge, Beaver Dam and Garland.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal have been requested to assist in the investigation to determine the origin of the fire. The names of the deceased and injured are being withheld pending notification of immediate family.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal’s Office requested that everyone check their smoke detectors, urging those who are financially unable to afford one to contact their local fire department to see whether they have access to programs that provide them.

