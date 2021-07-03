Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 24 — Brittney Leigh Skowron, 31, of 1209 Knotty Elm Loop, Fayetteville, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 15.

• June 24 — Jaequan Glennis Stevens, 24, of 75 Tonia Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, assault on a female and resisting public officer. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 3.

• June 24 — Johnathan Mitchell Naylor, 37, of 1590 Ozzie Road, Clinton, was charged with conspiracy and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 15.

• June 24 — Maria Severiano of 215 E. Second St., Garland, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. No bond set; court date is July 26.

• June 24 — William Grady Moore, 75, of 248 N. Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is July 19.

• June 25 — Gustavo Adolfo Alvarez, 26, of 124 Lopez Lane, Faison, was charged with inmate possession of weapon. Bond set at $50,000; court date is July 9.

• June 25 — Lacy Lee Williams, 30, of Dunn, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $15,000; court date is July 9.

• June 26 — Philip Mozee, 32, of 504 Eleanor Ave., Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass and injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 15.

• June 26 — Virginia Ann Best, 56, of 760 Southwood Drive, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is July 19.

• June 26 — Daniel Martin Tatum, 23, of 935 Microwave Tower Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is July 21.

• June 27 — Howard Roscoe Clark, 45, of 4261 Delway Hwy., Harrells, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstructing justice. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 19.

• June 27 — Antwan Latrell Stephens, 37, of 5308 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Bond set at $500; court date is July 26.

• June 27 — Kenneth Ray Oates, 55, of 293 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with hit and run- failing to stop for property damage. No bond set; court date is July 27.

• June 27 — Jaquon Ray Chestnutt, 17, of 242 Deer View, Sanford, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of firearm by minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting public officer. No bond set; no court date listed.

• June 27 — Isaac Lamar Parker, 27, of 100 Huckleberry Lane, Clinton, was charged with hit and run- failing to stop for property damage. No bond set; court date is July 26.

• June 28 — Caled Canerday, 25, of 14099 Dunn Road, Godwin, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond set; court date is July 21.

• June 28 — Fernando Martinez, 32, of 89 Old Hickory Lane, Godwin, was charged with misuse of 911 system. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 10.

• June 28 — William Antonia Faison, 57, of 709 S. Andrews Ave., Goldsboro, was charged with communicating threats and order for arrest. Bond set at $28,000; court date is Aug. 3.

• June 28 — Ashley Marie Darden, 18, of 12382 Boykin Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of marijuana, simple assault and resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $500; court date is July 12.

• June 29 — Andrew Alan Hodnik, 29, of 654 Christian Light Road, Fuquay-Varina, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, along with an order for arrest on a charge of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. Bond set at $170,000; court date is July 12.

• June 29 — Meghan Nicole Allen, 36, of 67 Sherwood Lane, Dunn, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is July 21.

• June 29 — Dashawn Jwerome Payton, 25, of 753 Helen St., Fayetteville, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing to drive a motor vehicle with no registration and order for arrest. Bond set at $150,000; court date is July 23.

• June 29 — Fulton Junior Oates, 29, of 224 Lewis St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is July 20.

• June 29 — Derrick Owens, 43, of 3225 Roger St., Charlotte, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 27.

• June 29 — Brenda Smith, 61, of 91 Stage Coach Lane, Autryville, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date not listed.

• June 30 — Christopher Bryant McClenny, 52, of 402 Core Road, Dunn, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond set at $500; court date is July 29.

• June 30 — Audain Ruly Cantor-Vazquez, 18, of 540 Blue Newkirk Road, Apt. D, Magnolia, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $750; court date is July 19.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.