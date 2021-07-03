Turkey FD spreads autism awareness

Turkey Volunteer Fire Department’s Autism Awarness Fire Truck. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Pictured, from left, 1st Capt. Thomas Sutton, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Smith as they were presented with their matching grant check of $14,740 for the 2021 Volunteer Fire Department Fund. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey shares a smile with one of the kids during the fire department’s visit to the transportation museum in Spencer, N.C. Courtesy Photo Member of the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department during an event where they brought out the Autism Awareness Fire Truck. Courtesy Photo

TURKEY — In an effort to aid firefighters in Sampson and Duplin counties, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey made rounds on Wednesday, presenting some $325,000 in state grants at departments in both counties, his final visit destination being Turkey.

While visiting the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department, located at 390 Faison Road, Causey presented them with a matching grant check of $14,740 for the 2021 Volunteer Fire Department Fund.

While he was traveling across both counties giving out other awards and grants, something very specific brought him to Turkey — the Autism Awareness Fire Truck.

“When they told me that we were scheduled to visit fire departments in Duplin County, I knew we had to come by here,” Causey said. “A couple of weeks ago when we were over in Spencer, N.C. at the transportation museum, this truck was there.”

“They brought the truck out as part of their Autism Awareness Program and it was really a hit with all the children,” Causey continued. “They were lined up to get their pictures taking with it.”

“The folks from the fire department that were there said for me to come back and visit Turkey the next time we’re in the area,” he added. “So, I told our people that Turkey is right on the edge Duplin and Sampson county lines. So lets make sure we go by there to support their autism awareness campaign.”

The idea behind the Autism Awareness Fire Truck came from the department’s 1st Capt. Thomas Sutton, who felt there was a lack of autism awareness support around.

“The idea really came after thinking about all the other fire trucks that we have in North Carolina that show support for other things like cancer,” Sutton said. “After that, it just came to me and I thought why not do something for autism.”

“When I went to work at an elementary school as a custodian, I’d be in the halls with these kids, ” Sutton continued. “It just hit me right then and my thoughts were, ‘hey let’s do something for these kids right here, because nobody was really showing them support a lot like they do everything else.”

As for how Sutton’s idea ended up on one of their fire trucks, Fire Department Chief Keith Smith shared the insight.

“We brought the truck last year as a replacement for walk-in rescue,” Smith said. “Since this was our replacement truck we were going to get it lettered. Then (Sutton) brought up the idea of autism for the fire department.”

“After that we just contacted our sign shop and told them what we wanted and now here we are,” he added.

Sutton said he was surprised at just how positive the truck’s reception has been.

“It kind of surprised me how this took off,” Sutton remarked. “When I took the truck around to some of the other counties, they didn’t have anything like this. It really makes me feel good knowing that I’ve actually done something that’s made a difference.”

Sutton also noted that they are taking donations for the truck and its cause. For more information, visit autism-society-of-north-carolina-inc.networkforgood.com/projects/126758-turkey-firetruck-fundraiser.

