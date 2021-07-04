Building peace in Sampson’s youth

Have you ever seen a troubled youth around Sampson County and thought if only they had guidance or a mentor they could be on a better track? That’s the sole purpose of the Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina.

MCEC is a nonprofit organization with a focus on mental health, especially in youth. Their mission is helping individuals throughout the communities in Eastern North Carolina to find peacefully and respectful ways to resolve conflicts. They work to achieve this through their many programs. Teen Court, Anti-Bullying School programs, District Court and mediation sessions and anger management classes are just a few they offer.

MCEC is partnering with entities throughout Sampson County for their program called “Sampson Building Peace in Schools,” through which the group is seeking to mentor and mediate for youth ages 8-17 who are enrolled in an educational program. That is especially designed for those who exhibit aggressive behavior, anger management problems or issues with resolving conflicts in peaceful and constructive ways.

“With mediation and mentoring, pre-COVID, we would go in and do programs teaching students day-to-day skills like anger management,” said Lisseth Santiago, from MCEC. “Also with mediation, for example, if there was some kind of altercation, we’d go in at the request of teachers/counselors with the parties involved, if they agreed to it, and sit them down to try and help find win-win solutions for everyone.”

Santiago also went on to further explain more of what’s involved with mentoring.

“With mentoring, we pair different people from the community or volunteers and train them to handle any situations that come up,” Santiago said. “But, mentoring is a similar premise to mediation. By taking leaders for the community, we pair them with students that could benefit from a long-term mentor, say 8-10 months.”

“They then go in and do activities with the child, try to find what their interest are and kind of help them explore/expand those interest or hobbies,” Santiago continued. “Also just trying to do things with them in the community and to give them that support through us just being there — plus continuing to work with them on anger management, life skills and time management, things like that.”

“Sampson Building Peace in Schools” is funded through the Sampson County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council via the NC Department of Public Safety. The program is also supported by Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools.

The program also counts as a diversion program for kids that maybe facing adjudication and doubles as a restorative program for youth involved in court. They also offer communication and conflict resolution workshops for ages 9-19 that are free of charge to Sampson County residents and community groups.

They have offices all throughout North Carolina with the Sampson County activities begin based out of their Duplin office in Kenansville. They usually try to have a contact point in Sampson who works from the NC Cooperative Extension office in Clinton, every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to Santiago, they are currently going through changes and that may be subject to change.

For more information about the program or how to get involved, contact Santiago by email at [email protected] Her colleague Cierra Miller can also be contacted at [email protected] or by calling 910-275-0003 or 910-214-5117.

