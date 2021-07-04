Kerr pupils get green thumbs

Students from L.C. Kerr help to prep one of the garden’s boxes. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent L.C. Kerr garden sign planted next to the garden boxes. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent One of the many teachers and Master Gardeners there to lend a hand. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent A couple of the many refitted and prepped garden boxes ready for planting crops. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Some of the teachers and Master Gardeners that were there helping to restore the garden boxes. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Brad Hardison from NC Cooperative Extension takes a moment to interact with the L.C. Kerr students. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent L.C. Kerr students get a quick lesson in how to properly plant crops. Courtesy Photo After learning the basics, the kids from L.C. Kerr begin to plant their sweet potatoes. Courtesy Photo

While summer school is underway around Sampson County, it hasn’t been filled with days stuck in a classroom. Children at L.C. Kerr have been enjoying the outdoors while getting to play in the dirt.

As part of L.C. Kerr summer program, members from NC Cooperative Extension and Sampson County Master Gardeners Program made trips out to the school. There they’ve been teaching young students some of the basics in how to run a garden.

As part of their visit, they helped clean up the garden boxes at the school, supplying the pupils with new compost and potting soil to help start growing food. They also aided in refitting the gardens boxes which led to the kids planting their first set of new vegetables, specifically sweet potatoes.

County Extension Director Brad Hardison was one of the ones who spearheaded the project.

“We got the compost from Goldsboro Compost Facility and we were able to do that through a grant from the Sampson County United Way,” Hardison said. “So we are really thankful to them for allowing us that grant so that we could purchase it.”

“We also got some soil to fill those beds along with some seed to help us further teach the kids where their food comes from,” he added.

“The sweet potatoes came from Williams Farm in Clement,” Hardison said. “They have been great in donating the slips for this project for several years now. They are one of our local farmers and they see the importance of kids knowing where their food comes from.”

“There’s also been a lots of partners in the past for this project,” Hardison continued. “Of course, the Sampson County Extension Master Gardeners, Smithfield Foods, Clinton Rotary Club and Prestage Farms — they have all been instrumental with volunteering and donating for this project.”

Hardison also stated that the project, Beds to L.C. Kerr, has been going on for many years, finding its origins at Clinton City Schools with Jeff Swartz, retired child nutrition director for CCS, who started the program.

“I tell you what, they had a big time digging in the dirt,” said L.C. Kerr Principal Greg Dirks, with a huge smile and laughter.

“You’d be surprised how many of those kids, it was their first time digging in the dirt,” Dirks said. “One little gal dug a hole that she could probably bury herself in. It was like she was digging in the sand at the beach. She had a great time and looked like a mole out there.”

Hardison also expressed his joy in finally being back in connection with the kids and teaching them once again.

“It feels really good to be back out there, especially after we’ve missed a couple years of kids because of COVID,” Hardison said. “Kids are just so inquisitive and there’s a big dip to make about kids knowing where their food comes from. A lot of them when you ask them that question, they’ll tell you the grocery store.”

“They just don’t make the connection between what they see in the field and what they see on their plate,” Hardison continued. “So that’s what we’re trying to do in helping make that connection — from where their food comes from, that’s grown right here in the county, and then it shows up on their plate for them to eat.”

Summer school won’t be the final time they touch the garden either as harvesting plans are set for when school starts back.

“They truly had a great time doing this as part of our summer school,” Dirks said. “It will continue when the kids get back here, so we’ll be harvesting sweet potatoes in the fall.”

Hardison also mentioned that if anyone wants to get involved with the project they can contact him at the Extension office at 910-592-7161. Dirks can also be contacted at L.C. Kerr from 910-592-3066.

