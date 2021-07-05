Fabulous Fourth fun

Flags were up with tags through July 4 honoring the military at Salemburg Baptist Church. Flags were up honoring the military at Salemburg Baptist Church. The view from the front lawn of Salemburg Baptist Church in downtown of Salemburg.

The ice cream truck was out at Royal Lane, and Amanda Carter helped her niece Rayland Bradsher get some ice cream as her brother Grayson (not pictured) waited behind.

Flags were up with tags through July 4 honoring the military at Salemburg Baptist Church.

Flags were up honoring the military at Salemburg Baptist Church.

The view from the front lawn of Salemburg Baptist Church in downtown of Salemburg.