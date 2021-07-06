Fabulous Fourth fun

Laiken Williams, center, watches fireworks with her family, including Laura, left, and Robert McKenzie. The Grimes and Williams families sit and watched fireworks Sunday night that were coming out of Royal Lane Park. Pictured, from left, are: Michael Grimes, Rachel Grimes, Mason Williams and Brandon Williams. Families sat out in the parking lot of Harbor Freight Tools and watched fireworks Sunday night. Shalik Generett was all smiles after capturing his watermelon at the Royal Lane pool.

CLINTON — A marvelous weekend of festivities was had in Clinton over the weekend in honor of the July 4th holiday. Folks gathered all up and down Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) and throughout the entire area down by the park for fireworks late Sunday night. Earlier in the day, children were swimming at the pool.

This year, organizers scaled back the activities at Royal Lane Park. Usually there are activities out there for kids and adults as well as a ceremony honoring veterans, however things were kept simple with just the pool and fireworks.

The pool was open all day, with slightly extended hours from 1 to 7 p.m.. This year the old tradition of chasing a greased watermelon was back and Shalik Generett captured it.

“We’re here to have fun, and see the fireworks and enjoy family time,” said Rachel Grimes.

She and her family, which included her parents as well, came out as they do every year to see the fireworks. She said she’s been doing this since as long as she can remember.

Next weekend the July 4th holiday festivities will continue in Newton Grove, who will celebrate on July 11. The event will start at Weeks Park at 5 p.m. and go through until 9 p.m. with fireworks, a band and bounce houses. Additionally the annual pageant will start at the park at 5 p.m..

Admission will be $2 per person and is free for ages 4 and under.

