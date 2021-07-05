Goins assumes Tuscarora leadership

After a long and extensive search nationwide, the Tuscarora Boy Scouts have found their new CEO in Stuart Goins.

Goins’ selection was made by the Tuscarora Council selection committee and his work as the new leader began on June 16. The Tuscarora office that Goins is taking over, in Goldsboro, covers the scouts for Johnson, Duplin, Sampson and Wayne counties. According to Goins, that encompasses about 2,500 scouting families and over 100 units.

“My goal here is to further build on this council because this Boy Scouts office has a long tradition and history of success,” Goins said. “So what I want to do is continue to build on the success that this council has had a long history of having.”

“The community is very pro scouting and it’s just exciting times,” Goins added.

Goins was also excited by the prospect of the Tuscarora Boy Scouts program now allowing girls.

“I think a lot of people don’t know this, but we’ve always had girls in the Boy Scouts of America through a program called venturing,” Goins said. “It was for older youth and has been here for years and the old-timers would know about ‘exploring’. Explore post was more career focused and helped kids get better connected with a career field like being a firefighter or police officer. Then if they were part of it in high school, when it was time to go to training, they could get recommendations for the chiefs.”

“We got boys who have sisters that have been coming to our camp activities for years,” he added. “Now they the opportunity to have the same badges as their brothers and, of course, this doesn’t interfere with the Girl Scouts.”

Goins has been involved with the Boy Scouts for a long time, an involvement that eventually turned into a career. His scouting journey to his current position started back in 2007, when he was named district executive in Lafayette, La.

He was there for three years before moving to Houston, Texas, where he spent the next five years, 2010-15, as the senior district executive and district director. Goins found himself back in Louisiana in 2016 after begin promoted to COO for the Norwela Council in Shreveport.

He’d spend another three years in Lousiana before being selected as the COO of the Quivira Council in Wichita, Kansas, before the Tuscarora Council.

“I started scouting as a youth and I became a Boy Scout at my home church,” Goins said. “After our pastor retired we got a new pastor and he was a retired colonel in the military, so he had experience with scouting. He brought the scouting program to our church for young men and I was a part of that with my brother.”

“I didn’t make Eagle, but I was a part of the troop and I learned some valuable lessons about being a good citizen, having good character and just treating people right,” he added.

Goins then shared what his driving force has been for the scouts and what he hopes to continue achieving as the new CEO.

“What I always share and will continue to share, is what scouting teaches is something that is timeless: Building character in young people to make more and ethical choices over their lifetime and instilling values that they’ll take with them as an adult.”

“At scout meetings each week they’re having to say the scout oath and law,” Goins said. “Which is to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. That meant something back when this organization was founded back in 1910 and it’s still as relevant today as it was then.”

“We need to develop our young people so they will be ready to take over in the future as our country and society evolves,” he added. “It’s exciting and we are ready to move forward post COVID and we just ready to get back into schools and put on the program.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.