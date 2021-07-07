Cooperative Extension launches e-newsletter

Information about the Visit NC Farm App is present on the newsletter. Courtesy Photo Pictured is April McLamb, the new Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program educator. Information about her free courses can be found on the newsletter. Courtesy Photo

In an effort to find more and newer ways to reach the community, the NC Cooperative Extension Office in Clinton started an e-newsletter.

“What we are trying to do with the newsletter is find out new ways to market ourselves and the programs at the Extension,” Interim Director Brad Hardison said. “We’ve got programs for everybody at the Extension and a lot of people don’t know that.”

Sampson County’s NC Cooperative Extension E-Newslette, encompasses a wealth of information related to those many programs. On it readers can find ways to access members of the staff or to find out when and where the latest upcoming events will be.

That only scratches the surface, since NC Cooperative Extension covers a wide array of topics they’ve got specialist across multiple fields. All that expertise will be found on the newsletter as members of the staff write specialized pieces covering different aspects at the Extension. The Sampson Independent has published many of those columns on a regular basis for years, featuring agents’ insights on a rotating basis.

Want to learn the do’s and don’ts of canning, how to protect your a flock from disease or how to reduces hog stress in summer heat? Maybe there’s parents who want their kids to participate in the Summer Fun Program provided by 4-H, or find an official calendar to figure out what events NC Cooperative is holding next. The information is expected to be right there on the new newsletter, which provides direct links to any and all those inquires plus much more.

“We’ve got everything at the Extension from prevention, to at-risk youth help and youth gardening, like what we do at the schools,” Hardison said. “We’ve also got programs on eating and how to eat healthy, canning classes and others things like this that people typical don’t associated with Ag extension.”

“However, we have these programs and they’re for everybody,” he added. “So, we are just trying to market ourselves better to get our names out there so people can know about the programs and events we have to offer.”

To find out more information about NC Cooperative or the newsletter visit their website sampson.ces.ncsu.edu/ or call the Sampson County office at 910-592-7161.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.