A ‘liberating’ experience

Robert Oliver with Liberation K9 Training works with teaching obedience to dog, as well as other skills. Oliver says that humans tend to overcomplicate things with animals. Behavior modification is something Robert Oliver says is extremely important for both the dogs and owners. Kevin Salsbury has worked with dogs for years. Robert Oliver said that between he and his partner, Kevin Salsbury, there’s over 40 years of experience working with dogs. Training comes in different methods to meet different needs, said Kevin Salsbury.

CLINTON — Business partners Kevin Salsbury and Robert Oliver have over 40 years of dog training experience between them, and they offer a plethora of training options.

“We are an all breeds dog training facility that specializes in improving the lives of dogs and their owners,” said Oliver.

Training varies depending on the clients needs, he said.

“One of the differences between us and a lot of the facilities doing dog training now is that we generally shy away from what we refer to as in-board training,” he explained.

The majority of their training is done one-on-one with their clients in their business Liberation K9 Training, located on Wynn Road, Clinton.

“We believe that in order for the dog to have the best experience and the owners to have the best experience that it’s just as important that the owner be educated as it is the dog,” said Oliver.

Oliver said that there has to be an understanding of the “whys and hows” of training.

“It means that the owner and the dog gets a much more complete picture and experience.”

Oliver said that that comes over into even basic obedience. It’s not about just the dog and their behavior, but it’s the owner’s behavior as well, he noted.

“We jokingly say sometimes that if we do our job correctly our clients may never need us again,” he said. “Because not only have they learned how to train the dog in front of them, but they have gotten sufficient information that if they got a second dog they might not need us.”

He said that it’s about learning the mechanics of how the dog thinks and how to educate the dog properly, where the dog feels like he is part of a team, where the dog and owner are working towards a common goal together.

Salsbury said that their diverse background is what differentiates them from other companies.

“So combined between the two of us we have over four decades of training experience,” he said. “It varies across different backgrounds from military to law enforcement to sport training, obedience and behavior modification.”

They have even worked with service animals in the past.

“We as humans tend to over-complicate things with our animals that are in front of us,” said Oliver. “We tend to look at the dog like we would a fellow human.”

“The dog has a much simpler way of looking at things. We often get in our own ways with over-complicating problems that the dog just doesn’t see as that complicated.”

They started their business at the very start of the pandemic, back in February of last year.

“We have actually grown through that, primarily because of the way that we conduct training,” Salsbury said.

That’s because their training is private and one on one instead of group settings. Customers come and they are working directly with Salsbury and Oliver.

What’s their favorite moment when training these dogs?

“It’s seeing the owner’s faces when they realize that they can literally have the dog they have dreamed of,” said Oliver. “And despite the problems they have been living with they actually have that dog they dreamed of the whole time.”

“It was just underneath the problems that they were living with.”

“For me it’s when owners are so surprised with how quickly we can change their lives,” said Salsbury.

Salsbury came out of the military and he said that he didn’t realize how much they were needed in the local community.

“We didn’t realize how many people are living with problem animals and that those problems were a daily part of their lives,” said Oliver.

They said it’s about changing perceptions and how people are relating to their dogs.

“We are often times their last resort,” said Salsbury. “It’s a good feeling to know that we can effect people like that.”

Their first step is developing a language with the dog and then pairing with new behaviors that the owner wants to see. How many sessions that are needed depends on what skills that are needing to be developed.

“Each dog is a little bit different,” said Salsbury.

Both of them said that they are looking forward to coming to more community events and showing off their skills.

To reach Liberation K9 Training, call Salbury and Oliver at 910-460-0070 or visit the website at www.liberationk9.com.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.