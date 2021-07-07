Garland Mayor not to seek re-election

GARLAND — Longtime Garland Mayor Winifred H. Murphy has officially announced that she will not be seeking re-election this year.

“Over the next few days, I will share many memories and love during my tenure of Mayor to thank you for your love and support,” said Murphy in a post on Facebook.

“You have been remarkable citizens since 2011. Your support, your vision, your kindness, and even the many challenges have encouraged me to give it my all and to advocate vigorously for Garland.”

Murphy began her political position as a commissioner back in July of 2011 when she filed.

More information will be shared in Saturday’s issue of The Sampson Independent.

