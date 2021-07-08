Historic tour stops in Sampson

Automobiles in the NC Regional Horseless Carriage Car Club on display during one of the club’s big tours, which will be traversing through Sampson next week. Courtesy Photo Three of the Landes’ classic cars that they’ll be driving durng the tour, including a 1923 Studebaker, 1927 Ford pickup and 1915 Ford touring car. Courtesy Photo A 1918 Model T Ford Couplet that will make an appearence during the tour in Sampson. Courtesy Photo

As part of a long-running tradition that dates back over half a century ago, the annual NC Regional Horseless Carriage Car Club will make its rounds around North Carolina again soon, this time with a trip to Sampson County.

The official itinerary for stops to be made around the county is still a work in progress, however residents can expect to see those old school classic cars riding around throughout next week, July 11-17. This year’s event will boast 40 cars and about 90 people as they tour around 500 miles during the week throughout both Sampson and Duplin counties.

“We’ve been established here in N.C. since 1953 and have had a continuous tour somewhere since that date,” said Richard Landes, club member. “The unique thing about our group is that we are pre-1927 cars.”

Some of those classic cars that will be on display include Studebakers, Fords and Cadillacs, just a few one can expect to see.

“We mainly do touring and we don’t do any kind of car shows,” Landes said. “We tour together three times a year and the July tour is our summer big tour that’s been going since 1953. We even work on the cars if they break down and always have our spare parts with us. So that’s another thing that’s very unique about the tour and it’s just a fun time for early car enthusiasts.”

Landes also pointed out that the majority of the automobiles that are a part of the event have been passed down.

“In our family we’ve got three of them that are family cars and the bulk of these are from second- and third-generation families,” Landes said. “Some of them have been bought, but the majority of them have been passed down through their families.”

Most of the club’s car owners are from right here in North Carolina.

“Very few of us are from Sampson County, but we’ll be mainly from North Carolina,” Landes said. “We’ll have some guys from South Carolina and Florida this year and one from Connecticut. It varies from year to year and sometimes we’ll have some cars from Georgia and other places, but I’d say 80% of us are North Carolinians.”

“Most of us look upon our family’s history with the tours and we are a very family-oriented group,” Landes stated. “It’s not all about the cars. We get get together for each other and we’ve got members from all ages throughout our families that are always with us. You could put this group together in the middle of the woods and they’d be very content with being around each other.”

Sheila Barefoot, executive director for the Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she was looking forward to having the club come through the county.

“I am real, real excited that they chose Sampson County this year and they will be lodging here in the county as well,” Barefoot said. “Last year, it was in Duplin County but this year we are very fortunate that all the members will be staying at the Comfort Inn (in Clinton).”

“So again, that’s very, very exciting and I’m going to be a part of lots of things that they are going to be doing during the tour and I’m just real excited about it,” she added.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.