Back-to-School event scheduled

CLINTON — Parents will be given an opportunity to voice their concerns to school staff come August when the Sampson County School districts will host an open house.

“As we prepare for the start of our upcoming school year I want to make you aware of an opportunity that will help you and your family to readjust to being back in school five days a week,” said Sampson County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Goodin in a message to parents.

“Please plan to attend our Sampson County Back-to-School night as we prepare to return to school this fall.”

The event is scheduled for 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.

“Each district, Hobbton, Lakewood, Midway and Union, will host the Back-to-School event in their high school gym, where parents of students K through 12 can explore opportunities and resources for themselves and their students,” he said.

“We have been out in the past 15 months in a very disruptive school environment,” Goodin said at the last board meeting.

Goodin explained that every district will hold these forum in hopes of bringing parents back into school to end some of the disconnect that has happened due to virtual schooling and the pandemic.

“At that forum they will have opportunities to learn about mental health services, within the county and within each district,” he said. “They will be able to connect with the PTO groups, band boosters, athletic boosters, with the curriculum department if they have any questions about curriculum.”

Additionally, there will be support services as well with booths set up.

“They will be able to get information in a one-stop fashion,” he said.

Goodin said that they were working on an extensive evaluation process back in June.

As Goodin said, this will be the same night in all the districts.

“In some fashions we got disconnected in this process,” Goodin had explained. “So we want to make sure that we will provide opportunities to know what is happening and when it is happening and make those connections.”

Goodin said that further details will be released as they get further into the process.

