‘Golf Fore the Arts’ tourney raises funds

CLINTON — The 11th annual “Golf Fore the Arts” Golf Tournament sponsored by the Sampson Arts Council was held at Coharie Country Club on June 11.

The Sampson Arts Council thanked the community for making the annual fundraiser a success, with organizers noting they were thrilled to have 18 teams participating, including 71 golfers, as well as 70 business and individual sponsors.

The Council offered special thanks to Enviva, Matthews Health Mart, Star Communications and Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q. The Hole-in-One sponsor for the tournament was Deacon Jones of Clinton.

”This event was a huge success because of the dedication and hard work of our golf committee,” a statement from the Arts Council read.

“Funds raised will provide four weeks of Summer Art Camp in June and July for 70 students in grades 1-12,” said Kara Donatelli, director of the Arts Council. “These students will have an amazing time exploring their creativity this summer!”

The Arts Council offers 30 art camp scholarships to select students from Sampson County and Clinton City Schools to attend art camp free of charge. Funds raised also sustain ongoing operations of the Arts Council so programs and events can be provided that advance the arts and engage the county’s residents and visitors.

“With your generous support, we are able to provide unique arts programming throughout the year such as gallery exhibits, artist receptions, student art classes, adult art workshops and pottery classes,” the Arts Council stated. “We cannot thank everyone enough for their support of the arts in Sampson County.”

2021 Golf Fore the Arts Winning Teams

First Flight:

First Place: Matthews Health Mart – Danny Aycock, Dan Aycock, Steve Williams, Jonathan Williams

Second Place: Kivett’s – Jason Kivett, Ray Sutherland, Frank Leak, Jr., Tracey Thornton

Third Place: Barwick – Brooks Barwick, Bob Carr, Spell Carr, David Carr

Second Flight:

First Place: Student Team – Shawn Matthews, Sofia Fleury, Josh Lamb, Charlotte Leak

Second Place: Prestage – Glenn Jordan, Robbie Warren, Jeff Leftwich, Brandon Rich

Third Place: Thornton Ventures – Chuck Kimble, Lynwood Kennedy, Howard Tyndall, Johnny Davis

Third Flight:

First Place: Sampson County Farm Bureau – Chris Warren, Jason Locklear, Dwight Hudson, Donnie Hamilton

Second Place: RNB Entertainment – Ross Kimbro, Stan Roberts, Dave Richert, Dusty Jolly

Third Place: Smithfield Hog Production – Neely Boston, Zach Faircloth, Alex Anderson, Jordan Heath

Closest to the pin winners:

Hole #4 – Lynwood Kennedy

Hole #6 – Trent Mitchell

Hole #10 – Collin Nethercutt

Hole #15 – Neely Boston