Community Bulletin Board

Town of Roseboro — town meeting, 7 p.m., July 13, at the Town Hall, Pleasant St., Roseboro.

City of Clinton — town meeting, 7 p.m., July 13, at the City Hall, Lisbon St., Clinton.

Action Pathway — Food distribution/ASPIRE recruitment at the Sampson Expo Center, July 13 and July 27, both starting at 9 a.m.

Town of Salemburg — town meeting, 7 p.m., July 15, at the Town Hall, 100 Methodist Dr., Salemburg.

Town of Garland — next town meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.

Clinton City Schools — The first meeting of the Clinton City Schools Board of Education for the 2021-2022 school year is scheduled for 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 20.

Sampson County Schools — the Board of Education will hold its next work session at 7:30 a.m., July 20. The Board of Education meeting will follow the next Monday, 7 p.m., July 26.

COVID-19 Testing — Goshen Medical Center and Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church are conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Requirements are as follows age 65 and older and healthcare worker. The clinic site will be 501 Lisbon St., Clinton. Date and time to be announced. FMI call 910-592 -3554 or 910-592-6508 or 1-717-371-1066. To be added to message call leave message so we can get a count if you want to be vaccinated.

Daughters of the American Revolution — The Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meet on the fourth Tuesday from January to May and September to December. Interested potential members are welcome to call 910-305-3440 for more information.

Tutors needed — Triangle South Literacy Works is recruiting tutors to teach computer classes, math and reading. Tutors must be 18 years old, have a high school diploma/GED and preferably live in the service area of Harnett, Johnston and Sampson counties. Call 910-891-4111 for more information.

3HC Volunteers — Volunteers are needed for hospice patients in the Clinton/Sampson County area. If interested, call Rose Beasley, Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, at 910-990-4552.

Hospice Volunteer — Liberty Hospice Services is seeking volunteers to visit with Hospice patients. If interested, please call 910-592-8367 and ask for Tammy Taylor.

Breast Cancer Support Group — meets every third Monday at 11 a.m. at the classroom in the Center for Health and Wellness. This group is free and open to the public and offers support to men and women who are currently dealing with breast cancer or a survivor of breast cancer.

American Legion — Post No. 22 meets the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call Kenny Williams at 910-354-8780.

Volunteers needed — The North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program is currently seeking volunteers to train as court appointed special advocates for abused and neglected children. The training is free and consists of 30 hours of instruction in child advocacy law, family dynamics, investigating and interviewing techniques, and court report writing. To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a local and national background check, interview process and possess their own transportation. For more information call 910-478-3621 or go to www.volunteerforgal.org for an on-line application and to learn more.

Narconon — Can help families take the steps needed to overcome addiction in a family. Call for free screenings or referrals at 1-800-431-1754.