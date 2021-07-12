Fantastic Fourth festivities

Parents and loved ones enjoy the bounce house with their kids during the fireworks events at Weeks Park. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Members of band Major Vice performing a song for the folks in attendance. They provided live music throughout the entire event. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

NEWTON GROVE — While the July 4th holiday had ended and gone the members of Newton Grove’s community didn’t miss a chance to celebrate it with one another.

There was endless hustle and bustle going on at Weeks Park this past Sunday as people gathered for the towns fireworks event. There were people coming out in droves with this being the first time the community could get together for the event since COVID. A joyful sentiment that Mayor Stephen Jackson shared as well.

“Man what a fantastic day it was for the people of Newton Grove,” Jackson said. “We had an amazing turnout of families, friends and neighbors from all across the community.”

“The weather was perfect, especially with it being our first time back since the pandemic, we could not have asked for better,” he added.

It wasn’t just a fireworks show either as the festivities were in full swing throughout the entire evening. There were kids jolting about on the playground, shooting hoops and enjoying the inflatable slide and bounce house. The adults also had fun playing around with some Cornhole action.

There was even a reason for people to dance as the band Major Vice was performing live music the whole day.

The fire department was even involved in the event as it was packed with parents and loved ones watching their little ones participate in their annual pageant.

Of course it wouldn’t be a July 4th celebration without food and there was plenty. Funnel cakes, hot dogs, slushies, fresh squeezed lemonade and even watermelon were just some of what there was to chow down on. All this went on for four hours before the night concluded with it’s spectacular fireworks show.

