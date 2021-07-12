Autryville helipad nears completion

One of the many vehicles used in the construction operations of the helipad. Courtesy Photo Helipad after the cement was put in along with the grass around it. Courtesy Photo Aerial view of the helipad Courtesy Photo

AUTRYVILLE — After nearly three months since it’s groundbreaking ceremony back in April the helipad at the Autryville Fire Department is nearing its completion.

“Where we are right now the civil work, which is the dirt moving and all, has been completed,” said Terry Spell, who organized the construction. “The actual 50 by 50 concrete pad has been constructed and poured.”

While a lot is finished Spell said there’s still more to be done.

“They haven’t paved the driveway yet, Barnhill Contracting is still working on that but we’ve started establishing some grass around the pad,” Spell said.

“The pavement marks, the actual helipad markings that is, they should go in in about two weeks,” he said.

With construction moving along at a smooth pace, Spell said it shouldn’t be long before the helipad is up and running.

“I’d say it’ll be ready in about 30 days or so,” he said. “We’ve got our FAA inspection scheduled which will be in about a month from now.”

“The rest of the equipment has arrived as far as the flighted windsocks and a radio beacon that the helicopters use to turn on the navigation light on there,” Spell added. “All that has arrived and we’ll be installing that in the next two or three weeks.”

When asked about how close it was to all being finished Spell said this, “I’d say we are near 75 percent completion.”

Spell also highlighted one other major aspect about the helipad and that’s the project budget. Which was $250,000 and not a single penny of that was taxpayer or Fire Department funds. As the project was funded entirely by local donations.

