Garland woman sentenced in fatal stabbing

A Garland woman has been sentenced to at least 18 years in prison for stabbing another woman to death during a verbal dispute between the two, in an occurrence that the district attorney called “senseless.” The fatal stabbing happened nearly three years ago to the day of Monday’s plea and sentencing in Sampson County Superior Court.

Christine Johnson, 54, pled guilty to the charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Shakyra Yates, 29, during Monday’s hearing. The presiding judge, Judge Imelda Pate of Lenoir County, sentenced Johnson to a minimum 221 months (18 years, 5 months) and a maximum 278 months (23 years, 2 months) incarceration in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

According to District Attorney Ernie Lee, the state’s evidence showed that during the afternoon of July 7, 2018, officers from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and Garland Police Department responded to an emergency call on Old Mintz Highway in Garland where they found that Yates, a resident, had been stabbed three times. Johnson, who lived at the same residence, was placed in custody.

According to initial sheriff’s reports, deputies responded to the Old Mintz Highway home around 3:30 p.m. that day. After finding Yates, deputies and emergency personnel rendered medical aid to the injured victim, but she succumbed to her injuries on scene.

Detective Matthew Thornton with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator. According to statements made by Johnson and other witnesses, Johnson arrived home from a visit to Clinton and engaged with Yates in a verbal argument in the kitchen of the residence.

”During the argument, Yates threw a cup of water at the defendant. In response, Johnson grabbed a knife and stabbed Yates three times in the presence of Yates’ children,” the D.A.’s press release stated.

According to reports, another individual at the house grabbed the knife out of the defendant’s hand and forced her away from Yates. Johnson reportedly went to another room until law enforcement arrived.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Johnson has previous convictions in Bladen County on charges of willful/wanton injury to real property and hit and run. She received a suspended sentence and probation, court records show. Her other state conviction, assault on a public official, came in Cumberland County in 2004. She also received a suspended sentence for that offense.

The state was represented by Assistant District Attorneys Robert Thigpen and Frank McQuade in the murder case. Johnson was represented by Hayes Ludlum of the Duplin County Bar.

In his statement, Lee thanked Thornton and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

”This was a senseless argument that led to an altercation in which clearly excessive force was used by the defendant. What is even more senseless is that this occurred in the presence of the victim’s children,” the district attorney stated. “The defendant deserved an active sentence and it is hoped that the family of the Shakyra Yates will receive some degree of closure with this plea and active sentence.“

