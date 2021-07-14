Accolades bestowed to Faircloth

Sue Faircloth and husband Chris pose for a picture in their home displaying the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, Faircloth’s Certificate of Retirement, and the Eagle Feather given at the ceremony. Courtesy Photo | Sue Faircloth Sue Faircloth poses with Quinn Godwin, who has presented Faircloth with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Greg Jacobs explains the honor of the Eagle Feather among the Native American community prior to presenting it to Sue Faircloth. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Greg Richardson unveils Sue Faircloth’s Certificate of Retirement. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award is a high honor to be bestowed in the state of North Carolina. The award is often regarded as the highest honor a North Carolina governor can appoint and is reserved for persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

The Origin and History of the award states that “Since its creation in 1963, it has been presented to honor persons who have a proven record of service to the State of North Carolina or some other special achievement, and to others as a gesture of friendship and good will.”

In a recent induction ceremony held at Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church in Godwin, Sampson County’s own Sue Brewington Faircloth was named as a recipient of the prestigious award. Held on a late Sunday afternoon, Faircloth was celebrated by a host of friends, family, church family, and former colleagues, several of which stood before the congregation and spoke highly of Faircloth and her career.

Faircloth is Native American, a member of the Coharie Tribe located in the Southeastern region of the state in the counties of Harnett and Sampson.

Many of the speakers during the induction ceremony comprised of individuals heavily involved with the Tribe. Greg Jacobs, Coharie Tribal Administrator, and Gordon Jacobs, Coharie Tribal Chief, each gave remarks and comments before North Carolina Commissioner of Indian Affairs Executive Director Greg Richardson read Faircloth’s biography.

Greg Jacobs also presented Faircloth with an Eagle Feather, which is considered the highest honor an individual can be given in the Native American community, while Richardson officially presented her with Certificate of Retirement, as Faircloth had done so in December 2019.

Faircloth is the daughter of the late James Hardy and Ethel Brewington of Clinton. She is a 1973 graduate of Clinton High School and attended Sampson Community College for two years in the Administrative Secretary Program. On November 19th of 2010 she married Chris Faircloth and they will soon celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary.

At the conclusion of the reading of the biography as presented by Richardson, the presentation of the The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award was given by Quinn Godwin, field coordinator of the State of North Carolina Office of the Governor Community and Citizens Services, and presented to Faircloth.

After the induction, Brewington stated that she was surprised when she learned about being named as a recipient of the award.

“I was floored,” she admitted. Faircloth also added that she learned of the award from Richardson during a commission meeting last year. “Greg asked me if I could attend the next commission meeting and after telling him I could I never heard anything back,” Faircloth continued. “Then one evening I’m sitting at home and my phone starts going off and they were looking for me at the meeting, they were having a zoom call. So I was able to get on and Greg read the award and I was like ‘Oh my God!’”

Faircloth added that she was familiar with the award but never anticipated being a recipient.

“I’ve gotten information together in the past to help someone else get the award but I never imagined I’d be getting it,” she said. “It was very humbling and I’m extremely honored.”

