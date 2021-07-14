Three trustees reappointed

CLINTON — At its regularly scheduled monthly board meeting, the SCC Board of Trustees reappointed three board members.

Barbara Faison, Larinda Haight, and Dr. Ted Thomas were all reappointed to serve an additional four years on the board. Thomas and Haight will continue in their roles as Chair and Vice-Chair, respectively.

The newly elected Student Government Association (SGA) President, Naomy Guadalupe Guerrero Flores, took the oath of office as well. SGA Presidents are selected by students and serve as student representatives to the board. Flores will serve as the SGA President for the 2021-2022 academic year.