Mayoral race now contested in Garland

With still a few days left to file for town board and mayoral seats in most of Sampson County’s municipalities, this year’s election will now officially be the site of at least two contested races — Garland mayor and Salemburg town board.

Tuesday saw two more people file to seek local office in the upcoming election. Kevin Mote filed to seek office as Garland’s next mayor, while Joel L. Faircloth Jr. announced he is running for the Salemburg Board of Commissioners. The respective filings officially made those races contested, with four people running for three available town board seats in Salemburg and two people now seeking the Garland mayoral post.

On Monday, three incumbents Newton Grove’s William Raynor, Roseboro’s Anthony Bennett and Garland’s Jo Strickland each filed to retain their board seats in their respective towns.

In Garland, Mote’s filing means that the mayoral post will be contested between he and current commissioner Austin Brown, who filed last week to run for town mayor. There are still three more days for others to throw their hats in. Current and longtime mayor Winifred Hill Murphy announced she will not be seeking re-election.

Brown’s is one of three commissioner terms expiring, along with those of Eddie Bronson Jr. and Jo Strickland, who has now filed to keep her board post.

The 2021 municipal election could see a transformation on town boards across Sampson as 25 local seats are up for grabs, including mayoral posts in four of the county’s seven towns. The election will actually spill into 2022 as those municipalities containing districts — Clinton is the only Sampson town affected — will see their elections delayed as numbers from the recent Census are finalized.

Filing for November’s municipal election will continue through this week, concluding at noon this Friday, July 16.

Town board members are all elected to four-year terms. Mayoral terms are two years in Autryville, Clinton, Garland and Newton Grove — each will see those posts vacated in the coming election — and four years in Roseboro, Salemburg and Turkey.

In Autryville, the mayoral post is vacating along with the terms of commissioners Debbie Baxley and Denise Tyndall.

Grayson Spell currently serves as mayor, having been appointed to the post following the resignation of Richard Spell at the end of 2020. Richard Spell won election in 2019, so his unexpired term, the one Grayson is now fulfilling, runs out this year. Through Tuesday, nobody has filed for mayor or town posts.

In Harrells, there are two town alderman terms coming to an end, which include the terms of Kimberly Johnson and Charles S. Moore. There were no filings through Tuesday.

In Newton Grove, Mayor Stephen Jackson will see his term expire this year, along with Commissioners William Raynor, Teresa Wilson and Cody Smith. Raynor filed Monday to retain his seat.

In Roseboro, three commissioners’ terms will be expiring, and two have already filed to retain their seats. Commissioners Cyndi Templin, Anthony Bennett and Mark Gupton will see their time come to an end. All three are seeking to keep their place on the board. Bennet and Templin have been previously elected. Gupton has filed seeking his first elected post. Gupton was appointed in May 2021 to replace Cary Holland and will have to run in November to keep his seat and serve the remainder of the term, which ends in 2023.

In Salemburg, the terms of Commissioners Tommy Jackson and Dickie Walters, along with fellow commissioner Arnold Page are concluding. Jackson and Walters have already filed to seek re-election. Scott McLamb and Faircloth have filed as challengers.

In Turkey, Commissioners Tony Moore and Rudy Blackmon are seeing their terms expire. There were no filings through Tuesday.

Clinton filing later this month

This time around, filing is broken into two different filing periods: Municipalities in which there are no district contests will file from noon Friday, July 2 to noon Friday, July 16, and municipalities in which there are district contests will have filings between noon Monday, July 26, to noon Friday, Aug. 13.

Municipalities in which there are no district contests are filing from noon Friday, July 2 to noon Friday, July 16, and municipalities in which there are district contests will have filings between noon Monday, July 26, to noon Friday, Aug. 13. Clinton is included in the latter, so there will be no filings for Clinton during the first period.

In Clinton, Mayor Lew Starling will see his 10th term come to an end this year. Starling has been unopposed for mayor since first running for election to the office 20 years ago against longtime Mayor Emsley Kennedy, who held the office for close to three decades. Along with Starling’s term, those of Councilmen Daniel Ruggles (District 1), the Rev. Marcus Becton (District 3) and Darue Bryant (District 5) will be expiring this year.

According to local elections officials, Clinton’s municipal election has been pushed to coincide with the 2022 primary election in March 2022.

Since Clinton runs on districts, Census data is needed to look at those districts and see whether redistricting is required. With Census data not expected to be released until the end of September, that will not allow for enough time to review districts by November.

As such, the General Assembly passed legislation moving Clinton’s election to March 2022. Clinton was the only town in Sampson affected by the legislation, with other elections to go on as planned and be decided this November.

