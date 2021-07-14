Bridge renaming approved by city

CLINTON — Last month the Fallen Heroes Ad Hoc Committee presented a recommendation regarding procedures for naming bridges and on Tuesday the Clinton City Council unanimously approved the resolution moving forward in support of naming the Faircloth Freeway Bridge after former Clinton Police Officer Donald Tucker.

In early June, Bryan Smith presented a letter as chairman of the Fallen Heroes Ad Hoc Committee, which was formed in October of last year.

“The committee was formed as a result of the recent request to name the Faircloth Freeway Bridge after fallen Clinton Police Officer Donald Tucker,” he had said. “The City Council charged this committee with the task of reviewing and establishing policies and procedures of how to honor fallen heroes and weigh in on the bridge in question.”

The committee met in April and May, the letter states.

“These people in attendance helped bring transparency to the overall process and realized the important work tasked to the committee. Our 10-member committee has a variety of members including current law enforcement, other first responders professionals and citizens from the community.”

The committee had unanimously made made several recommendations which were presented in the letter, and were officially established as recommendations for any future naming projects.

Among them, a recommendation was made that the city should adopt the federal definition of first responder and line of duty death and both the Clinton Police Department and the Clinton Fire Department should maintain permanent monuments on department grounds.

The letter made it clear that the DOT ultimately controls the naming process, but that they require a local resolution supporting any application to name a bridge or roadway, and that resolution was approved Tuesday night.

The Committee recommended that the City should not seek to generically name a bridge in honor of all fallen first responders in lieu of individually naming.

“If the City wishes to and initiates actions to have a generically named bridge in honor of a group or all first responders … such action should not conflict with the previous recommendation that the city honor any surviving family requests for individually named bridges.”

The City also passed a resolution to establish protocols for any further bridge naming. The surviving family must bring the matter before the City Clerk in a request to initiate the process.

Tucker, who was killed in the line of duty in 1991, was ambushed during an undercover narcotics investigation. Tucker was part of an undercover drug operation with the Carteret multi-agency task force when he was robbed and murdered. Tucker was making his last purchase for that investigation.

Tucker’s family and other supporters approached Council last year about potentially renaming the bridge in his honor, leading to the development of the committee to consider guidelines regarding such designations.

