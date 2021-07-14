Darden seeking return to Newton Grove’s top post

Darden

Gerald W. Darden has announced his intention to again seek the mayoral post in Newton Grove, where he has served as mayor for 16 years over the past two decades, with current mayor Stephen Jackson serving the other two two-year terms.

On Wednesday, the Sampson County Board of Elections had three candidates file for office, including Darden, as well as incumbents Teresa G. Wilson for the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners and Debra Baxley for the Autryville Board of Commissioners.

Four more people filed on Thursday — all incumbents — to include Kimberly Johnson and Charles Moore for Harrells Board of Aldermen, Arnold Page for Salemburg Board of Commissioners, and Rudy Blackburn for Turkey Board of Commissioners.

Filing concludes at noon Friday.

Should Jackson file to retain his mayoral seat in Newton Grove, it would renew a familiar rivalry between Darden and Jackson for the town’s top post.

Darden was the mayor of Newton Grove for 12 years before stepping down in 2013. After a two-year hiatus, Darden served another four years following his election in 2015 and the successful reelection bid in 2017 over Jackson, who returned the favor two years later, defeating Darden in 2019.

In Newton Grove, along with Jackson’s term, those of Commissioners William Raynor, Teresa Wilson and Craig Warren are also expiring. Incumbent Wilson filing Wednesday followed Raynor’s filing on Monday.

Baxley’s filing in Autryville was the first filing for the town this period.

The 2021 municipal election will see 25 local seats are up for grabs across Sampson County, including mayoral posts in four of the county’s seven towns. The election will actually spill into 2022 as those municipalities containing districts — Clinton is the only Sampson town affected — will see their elections delayed as numbers from the recent Census are finalized.

Town board members are all elected to four-year terms. Mayoral terms are two years in Autryville, Clinton, Garland and Newton Grove, and four years in Roseboro, Salemburg and Turkey.

In Garland, Kevin Mote filed for the mayoral post earlier this week, meaning there will be contested race between he and current commissioner Austin Brown, who filed last week to run for town mayor. There are still three more days for others to throw their hats in. Current and longtime mayor Winifred Hill Murphy announced she will not be seeking re-election.

Brown’s is one of three commissioner terms expiring, along with those of Eddie Bronson Jr. and Jo Strickland, who has now filed to keep her board post.

In Autryville, the mayoral post is vacating along with the terms of commissioners Debbie Baxley and Denise Tyndall.

Grayson Spell currently serves as mayor, having been appointed to the post following the resignation of Richard Spell at the end of 2020. Richard Spell won election in 2019, so his unexpired term, the one Grayson is now fulfilling, runs out this year. Through Tuesday, nobody has filed for mayor or town posts.

In Harrells, there are two town alderman terms coming to an end, Kimberly Johnson and Charles S. Moore. Both filed on Thursday.

In Roseboro, three commissioners’ terms will be expiring, and two have already filed to retain their seats. Commissioners Cyndi Templin, Anthony Bennett and Mark Gupton will see their time come to an end. All three are seeking to keep their place on the board. Bennet and Templin have been previously elected. Gupton has filed seeking his first elected post. Gupton was appointed in May 2021 to replace Cary Holland and will have to run in November to keep his seat and serve the remainder of the term, which ends in 2023.

In Salemburg, the terms of Commissioners Tommy Jackson and Dickie Walters, along with fellow commissioner Arnold Page are concluding. All three have filed to seek re-election, and Scott McLamb and Joel L. Faircloth Jr. have filed as challengers.

In Turkey, Commissioners Tony Moore and Rudy Blackburn are seeing their terms expire. Blackburn is the only filing with hours left on Friday to file.

Clinton filing in December

This time around, filing has been broken into two different filing periods: Municipalities in which there are no district contests filed from noon Friday, July 2 to noon Friday, July 16, andlocal election officials said the filing period for Clinton, which does have districts, will extend from noon Dec. 6 to noon Dec. 17, 2021.

In Clinton, Mayor Lew Starling will see his 10th term come to an end this year. Starling has been unopposed for mayor since first running for election to the office 20 years ago against longtime Mayor Emsley Kennedy, who held the office for close to three decades. Along with Starling’s term, those of Councilmen Daniel Ruggles (District 1), the Rev. Marcus Becton (District 3) and Darue Bryant (District 5) will be expiring this year.

According to local elections officials, Clinton’s municipal election has been pushed to coincide with the 2022 primary election in March 2022.

Since Clinton runs on districts, Census data is needed to look at those districts and see whether redistricting is required. With Census data not expected to be released until the end of September, that will not allow for enough time to review districts by November.

As such, the General Assembly passed legislation moving Clinton’s election to March 2022. Clinton was the only town in Sampson affected by the legislation, with other elections to go on as planned and be decided this November.