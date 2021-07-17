Five towns site of board, mayoral races

Ralph Smith Jr. filed for Garland commissioner, one of four newcomers who will vie along with two incumbents for three available town board seats. Courtesy photo Andy Johnson filed for a seat on the Garland Board of Commissioners on Friday. Courtesy photo LaTonya B. Montgomery filed Friday to seek a spot on the Garland Board of Commissioners. Courtesy photo

A dozen people filed Friday in the final few hours of the filing period for the 2021 Municipal Election in Sampson County, which will see contested town board races in Autryville, Garland, Newton Grove, Salemburg and Turkey, and a race for Garland mayor.

The 12 filings on Friday included three in Autryville: Grayson B. Spell for mayor and Denise Tyndall and Carolyn L. Cashwell for commissioner; five in Garland, all for commissioner: Incumbent Eddie Bronson Jr. and challengers Ralph Smith Jr., Andy Johnson, LaTonya B. Montgomery and Sean Melvin; two in Newton Grove: Incumbent Craig Warren and former board member Alan G. Herring, both for commissioner; and two in Turkey: Incumbent Tony Moore and former mayor Donald (Donnie) Myers, both for commissioner.

With Garland Mayor Winifred H. Murphy not seeking re-election, Garland’s mayoral race pits current commissioner Austin Brown against newcomer Kevin Mote. The plethora of filings Friday in Garland makes it the site of a hotly-contested board race, with six people vying for three vacant town board spots.

Brown’s is one of three commissioner terms expiring, along with those of Eddie Bronson Jr. and Jo Strickland. Both Strickland and Bronson are seeking re-election, with Smith, Johnson, Montgomery and Melvin all throwing their hats in the ring on Friday seeking Garland town board posts.

Newton Grove is poised to see Gerald W. Darden return as its mayor after a two-year hiatus, with current mayor Stephen Jackson not filing for re-election.

Darden served as mayor for 16 years over the past two decades, with Jackson serving the other two two-year terms. Darden and Jackson have had a rivalry in recent years for the town’s top post.

Darden was the mayor of Newton Grove for 12 years before stepping down in 2013. After a two-year hiatus, Darden served another four years following his election in 2015 and the successful reelection bid in 2017 over Jackson, who returned the favor two years later, defeating Darden in 2019.

In Newton Grove, along with Jackson’s term, those of Commissioners William Raynor, Teresa G. Wilson and Craig Warren are also expiring. All three incumbents have filed to retain their seats, while another familiar face, Alan G. Herring, attempts to come back to the board. After serving the board for close to two decades, Herring chose not to seek re-election back in 2019.

With no opposition, Grayson B. Spell is poised to remain mayor in Autryville. Spell was appointed to the mayoral post following the resignation of Richard Spell at the end of 2020. That unexpired term concludes this year.

In Autryville, the terms of commissioners Debbie Baxley and Denise Tyndall are also expiring. Both are seeking to retain their seats, while challenger Carolyn L. Cashwell is also vying for a spot on the board.

In Salemburg, the terms of Commissioners Tommy Jackson and Dickie Walters, along with fellow commissioner Arnold Page are concluding. All three have filed to seek re-election, and Scott McLamb and Joel L. Faircloth Jr. have filed as challengers.

In Turkey, Commissioners Tony Moore and Rudy Blackburn are seeing their terms expire. Both are seeking re-election, while former town mayor Donald (Donnie) Myers will challenge for one of the vacating commissioner spots.

Barring write-in candidates, it will be status quo in Harrells and Roseboro, with incumbents filing to keep positions and no other names thrown into the mix.

In Harrells, there are two town alderman terms coming to an end, Kimberly Johnson and Charles S. Moore. Both filed on Thursday.

In Roseboro, three commissioners’ terms will be expiring, including Cyndi Templin, Anthony Bennett and Mark Gupton. All three are seeking to keep their place on the board, with no opposition showing itself.

Bennett and Templin were previously elected. Gupton has filed seeking his first elected post. Gupton was appointed in May 2021 to replace Cary Holland and will have to run in November to keep his seat and serve the remainder of the term, which ends in 2023.

Town board members are all elected to four-year terms. Mayoral terms are two years in Autryville, Clinton, Garland and Newton Grove, and four years in Roseboro, Salemburg and Turkey.

Clinton filing in December

The election will actually spill into 2022 as those municipalities containing districts — Clinton is the only Sampson town affected — will see their elections delayed as numbers from the recent Census are finalized.

This time around, filing was broken into two different filing periods: Municipalities in which there are no district contests filed from noon Friday, July 2 to noon Friday, July 16, and local election officials said the filing period for Clinton, which does have districts, will extend from noon Dec. 6 to noon Dec. 17, 2021.

In Clinton, Mayor Lew Starling will see his 10th term come to an end this year. Starling has been unopposed for mayor since first running for election to the office 20 years ago against longtime Mayor Emsley Kennedy, who held the office for close to three decades. Along with Starling’s term, those of Councilmen Daniel Ruggles (District 1), the Rev. Marcus Becton (District 3) and Darue Bryant (District 5) will be expiring this year.

According to local elections officials, Clinton’s municipal election has been pushed to coincide with the 2022 primary election in March 2022.

Since Clinton runs on districts, Census data is needed to look at those districts and see whether redistricting is required. With Census data not expected to be released until the end of September, that will not allow for enough time to review districts by November.

As such, the General Assembly passed legislation moving Clinton’s election to March 2022. Clinton was the only town in Sampson affected by the legislation, with other elections to go on as planned and be decided this November.

