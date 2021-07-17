‘Lost Colony’ gets local flavor

Cathy Ammons is a member of the Coharie Tribe, and she has performed in Pow Wow competitions in addition to performing in The Lost Colony. Contributed photo Cathy Ammons is a member of the Coharie Tribe and is performing in The Lost Colony. Contributed photo The Lost Colony is an outdoor performance out of Manteo based on English settlers coming to America in the 1580s who mysteriously vanished. Contributed photo The Lost Colony is an outdoor performance out of Manteo based on English settlers coming to America in the 1580s who mysteriously vanished. Contributed photo The Lost Colony is an outdoor performance out of Manteo based on English settlers coming to America in the 1580s who mysteriously vanished. Contributed photo The Lost Colony is an outdoor performance out of Manteo based on English settlers coming to America in the 1580s who mysteriously vanished. Contributed photo

CLINTON — The Lost Colony is an outdoor performance out of Manteo based on English settlers coming to America in the 1580s who mysteriously vanished. Cathy Ammons, a member of the Coharie Tribe, is performing in the production through the season.

“This is the first season they have used actual Native Americans to play Native Americans in The Lost Colony,” said Ammons.

Ammons filled out the application and was called for an audition. She’s worked in Wilmington as an extra as well.

“I auditioned for two parts, and I got one, and they ended up using me in some other parts of the show was well.”

“I’m in the show, all throughout the show,” she said. “The thing about it is, is that my tribe originated from the coast, the Coharie Tribe.”

For her, that’s even more thrilling, to not only get to be a part of The Lost Colony, but to get to represent her tribe.

“The Lumbee Tribe is actually the one who got this implemented,” she said.

Other tribes are represented too, including the Chickahominy and Choctaw Cherokee.

“It’s a working vacation,” she said, saying she started back in May. “It’s about representing my tribe and my family. I was always taught that that was where we originated from by my poppa and my daddy.”

“The whole cast is awesome, and being there with these other Native Americans, it means a lot to me, us representing who we are.”

The biggest challenge she has had has been dealing with racism.

“That’s been the biggest challenge, people not wanting us there. People not wanting change. But the production is a good story. I would not be a part if it was not.”

The performances are continuing until mid-August.

“As far as Native Americans in the theater, you would think that they would be more receptive to having the real ones in the show.”

“We have had record sell outs, and I was told it was because we were there.”

Ammons said that she has been in a few other productions, mostly with her tribe, and pageants, and school plays when she was young.

“I’ve learned a lot,” she said.

“My favorite moment has been getting to know all of the folks in this cast form all walks of life, and just loving everyone. There’s o much love out there. I have just so enjoyed. I’m like a mama bear to these people. I love them right back.”

“There’s so much to do out there.

Her advice for someone who want to do this — just go do it.

“I had no clue that I was going to do this,” she said. “Or how I would be received or even if I could do it.”

She said that dancing in front of people at competitions at Pow Wows was truthfully her start.

“There’s usually 1,200 people there at time.”

Ammons said that it is a really nice place to visit, and that there’s a lot more to do around there than just The Lost Colony.

“It’s a nice getaway,” she said. “I appreciate the support from my tribe and my people.”

For more information, visit www.thelostcolony.org.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.