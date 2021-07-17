A mission to feed Sampson continues

Retired child nutrition director Jeff Swartz, left, and First United Methodist Church new pastor Matt Seals were some of the volunteers that showed up to lend support. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Members from the community preparing bags for distribution. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent The blazing sun wasn’t enough to keep volunteers from helping with the food distribution. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent One of the many boxes upon boxes of food that was given out during Thursday food distribution event. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Just a few of the over 200 cars that showed to receive food. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Rev. Thaddeus Godwin assisting one of the people that showed up for food aid. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — With the sole mission of helping provide food to those that are struggling in Sampson County, members from local churches and the community teamed up with Three in One Food Bank from Goldsboro to host a weekly food distribution event.

They can be found at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center in Clinton from around 9-9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Thursday. Anyone that needs it can drive thru and receive an assortment of food.

“We work with Three in One Food Bank and we get food from Raleigh every Thursday,” said Rev. Thaddeus Godwin of Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church. “We distribute to between about 200 to 400 families a week and this food is donated through a program from Representative Raymond Smith from the 21st District.”

“Because of that, the government has allowed us to get free and fresh food to be able to supply Clinton and Sampson County,” Godwin added.

Some of the many food items that they’ve provided include fresh corn, tomatoes, cabbage and many meats. Food that they receive has also come from local grocery stores that see the need for helping people.

“Along with the vegetables that we receive that also comes from grocery stores like Food Lion, we receive frozen meat from them as well,” Godwin said. “They give from hamburgers to pork ribs, chicken to chicken nuggets, and the people are always so happy about it.”

“At one time, they were sending cases and cases of soda, milk and ice cream, so we also receive a lot products from stores,” he continued. “And they supply us this not because the products are out of date but because they see that people need it.”

To get a better sense of how much food variety they distribute, their most recent event shows it. During that event, they gave out fresh salmon, two meats, lettuce, radish, strawberries, peaches and cereal to go along with the many aforementioned items and more.

The reason for starting this project comes from the struggles that started with COVID-19.

“Right now we’ve been doing this for about a year and half since COVID and we are going to continue to do it until the program runs out,” Godwin said. “It’s helping Sampson County and all those people that probably lost jobs, income has changed or family has changed — really it’s for anyone who just needs supplement with food.”

There were many members from the community who were there to volunteer, including local pastor Matt Seals.

“This is my first time out here after just moving to the area about two or three weeks ago,” said Seals, of First United Methodist Church. “I’ve heard about and seen this on social media but I’m getting to experience it for the first time.”

“Just wow, look at the number of folks that came out here,” Seals continued. “The community support behind this — making sure the food gets out to the folks that need it — is a beautiful thing. It’s the body of Christ at work. I’m excited to be a part of it, a part of this community effort and to meet the folks of the community as we minister together.”

Godwin pointed out that he was thankful to the many entities that help make the event possible. He cited people such as Rep. Smith, as well as Ray Jordan, executive director at the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center, and Gregg Quick, who heads Three in One, along with the members of the community.

“We just thank God for this opportunity to stretch ourselves out through the Three in One ministry,” Godwin stated. “Plus I thank brother Ray Jordan who’s allowed us to even be out here to help the people, he’s been a huge help. Representative Raymond Smith as well who’s been a part of the push to get us the food here. And Gregg Quick who we work under. He allocates the trucks and food we get coming in every week.”

“To the volunteers and members from the varies churches, we also thank God for all the things they’re doing,” he said.

“What we are trying to do is make sure that Sampson County gets fed, especially for those that are in need,” Godwin said. “We just want people to please come out and to remember that this is done because the God that we serve feeds all of us.”

