An initiative to feed hungry

Some of the people that came to recieve food even despite the raging sun. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent One of six freezers packed to the brim with multiple varities of food. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent A look at some of the food insde one of the distribution boxes for families. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent More of the distributive food supply inside the Friendly Trio Community Center. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

In a constant fight to end food disparity throughout Sampson County, volunteers gathered at the Friendly Trio Community Development Center this past Friday to help out with their monthly CDC Food Drive.

The food distribution hosted at the center, located at 75 Hanson Road, Clinton, was free and completely open to anyone in the community that needed food. The only thing that was required of the people was to show up and fill out an application if they hadn’t already.

“We are just trying to lend a hand to mankind and this is what we do, thanks to God’s grace,” said Charles Strickland, the organization’s founder. “We haven’t been active the past few months because of the pandemic, but we are trying to maintain. But we are prepared to go for the next two, three months and hopefully we can activate it and keep it rolling.”

During the distribution, families of four or fewer received one box of food to go along with a meat item, while families of five of more received two boxes. People that came for the drive thru weren’t the only ones receiving food as boxes upon boxes were being loaded up and delivered throughout the community.

Some of the food inside included non-perishable items such as canned fruit and vegetables like peaches, corn and green beans. Along with spaghetti, rice, peanut butter, tuna, corn muffin mix and others items — and the list goes on. While it’s customary for them to give out five-pound bags of chicken, they weren’t able to do that for this food drive.

That didn’t hinder them from supplying the people with a frozen meat item, which instead included packs of turkey bacon and turkey hot dogs.

There are also multiple partners involved in making this food drive a success with food coming in thanks to grants plus from their partnerships with Action Pathway and the Second Harvest Food Bank in Fayetteville. Another such partner is the NC Community Action Association.

The association’s community impact manager, Elle Evans Peterson, was at the food drive.

She also shared her thoughts on the food drive and the work that Friendly Trio does, along with sharing info on a project they’re working towards for Clinton High.

“Right now, we have this grant we’re working on for social determinants of health and food insecurity is one of the things we’re working on,” Peterson said. “These guys here are doing a really great job of getting into our rural communities and that’s where are focus is, because that is where we find the need is highest and greatest. These folks right here are doing some great work down here in Sampson County.”

“We are working with this group also in starting a food pantry embedded at Clinton High School,” she added. “So this is part of that initiative because the need is great here.”

When describing the work and goals of Friendly Trio, member and volunteer Dr. Linda Brunson, chairperson of the Board of Education for Clinton City Schools, sums it up succinctly.

“We are an outreach that are trying to serve the needs of the citizens in Clinton and Sampson County areas,” she said. “Our mission is to address the food insecurities that exist in our county and hopefully to eradicate it.”

Something also worth noting about Friendly Trio, that Dr. Brunson pointed out, was the fact that people in need don’t have to wait for a food drive to get help.

“If you have a Sampson County address, just visit us during our food drives, that’s all you need to do to get help,” Brunson said. “Whether it’s a natural disaster, falling on hard times or if money is not coming in like expected, it doesn’t just have to be during one of our food drives.”

“Even if you get food from us during a food drive then run out by the end of the week or you just need a little help to get by for awhile, doesn’t matter,” she said. “Just give Friendly Trio a call because this is what we are here for. There is no reason why anyone should go hungry in our county.”

For more information about Friendly Trio they can be found on their Facebook page en-gb.facebook.com/FriendlyTRIOCDC/ or by call Mr. Strickland at 910-590-4925.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.