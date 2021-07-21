Abuzz with activity

Some of the fearless kids who were present during the 4-H Beekeepers Camp, as bees buzzed around. Frames full with honey waiting to be extracted. Sampson County Beekeepers Association President Steve Weeks uses a heat knife to prep for honey extraction. Kids gathered around in awe as they watch how the extraction process is done. A host of bees in a colony were on display for students to observe.

“Summer Fun” programs are on a roll in Sampson, with beekeepers recently making a buzz with young 4-H’ers.

The event itself was aptly named Beekeepers Camp, in which members of the Sampson County Beekeepers Association came to educate kids on the role of a beekeeper.

“I just love how all the kids are fascinated with the bees; I’m very much glad they’re enjoying this,” said Genny Thompson, 4-H Youth Development and Extension agent.

“It’s very good for the kids to get that experience because we need the beekeepers throughout the county and state,” said Hunter Rhodes, extension agent of Agriculture-Fields Crops. “It’s one of those things where you have to have a knack for it and this is a way to get it introduced to new people.”

“By having the kids get involved, hopefully this will ignite a spark in them,” he continued,”because the entire ag industry needs it and even gardeners for the pollination. If we didn’t have honeybees here in the county, our agriculture probably wouldn’t be our number one industry. They’re that important.”

While there, students who participated got to see see all the equipment beekeepers use, watch how honey is prepped and extracted, plus see a live hive through a clear display case brought by the beekeepers.

When talking about the importance of beekeeping, members of the association expressed how vital that job is and said that imparting that to a younger generation was a crucial undertaking.

“I’ve been raising bees for 11 years, I’m a queen bee breeder and I raise and sell queens and I’ve got about 110 hives total,” said Steve Weeks, president of Sampson County Beekeepers Association. “We are trying to do as much educational stuff as we can.”

“We would lose one third of the world’s food at one time if we lost the honeybee — that’s how important they are,” Weeks continued. “So this is good that we can do youth stuff because most beekeepers are my age and are in their 60’s. So, we need to get these young people involved.”

“Being here to show this to the kids is what it’s all about; it’s good to see them out here and to see they’re interested in it,” said Jeremy Lee, member of the association. “It’s even more amazing to see that they are not afraid of them. They seem to embrace and love the bees and you’ve got to have that love and passion because beekeeping’s not for everyone.”

When asked about how summer participation has been since in-person learning is becoming more available, Thompson said

“Everything is picking up for us, but we’d still love to see more kids because we still have programs open and I’d love to see them fill up even more,” Thompson said. “There’s still room for a lot of the things we have going on.”

Weeks also alluded to them trying to start a school for teaching and learning about being a beekeeper. While there was no date current available for when the school will be ready, Weeks said they are aiming for this coming winter.

To find out more information on that, meetings for beekeepers or the association itself, visit the Sampson County Beekeepers Facebook page.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.