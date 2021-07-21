Bonuses OK’d after pushback

CLINTON — In late June, the Sampson County Board of Education approved summer bonuses for certified staff participating in summer school, leaving out the non-certified staff. On Tuesday morning, they decided to rectify that.

“Last month the decision to give our classroom teachers an additional $1,000 supplement, while it was really well received by the teachers themselves, it wasn’t well-received by everybody else,” said Sampson County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Goodin. “That impacted approximately 225 others who had been working summer school.”

Goodin said that they received somewhere around 60 emails, and that some of those emails were petitions.

“They were expressing their disappointment with the board, that the board did not address and all summer school employees, various degrees of discontent.”

He said that these folks had felt slighted and that he directed the principals to direct those emails to him instead of the board.

“If you gave a $250 additional supplement, it’s $56,000. Additional $500 supplement is $112,500. And if you went to $1,000, it would be $225,000.”

Eleven- and 12-month employees are exempt from this money due to limitations on the way the funds can be spent.

The bonus is being paid out of the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) Fund. ESSER was established as part of the Education Stabilization Fund in the CARES Act and has specific guidelines for how the money can be spent.

Board Member Kim Schmidlin made a motion for remaining employees who did not receive a second bonus to receive $500 for summer school. That motion was seconded by Board Member Glenn Faison and passed unanimously.

“On behalf of those folks who contacted me and just thank the board for making that decision I’m sure they’ll appreciate that,” said Goodin.

Compensation for the teachers this summer is via a per diem rate and a first-year teacher would have a lower per diem than a 20-year teacher, for an example. Goodin said that there are 2,569 students in summer school this year.

At the last June meeting Carroll made a motion for teachers to receive $1,000, no matter how much they had worked — in addition to the original bonuses. Bradshaw seconded. The motion passed with Carroll, Bradshaw, Powell and Glenn Faison voting for it. Kim Schmidlin and Daryll Warren were opposed. Board member Robert Burley recused himself from that vote as his wife is teaching summer school.

