Newton Grove police chief cleared in shooting

The District Attorney has ruled the June 15 shooting of a suspect outside a Newton Grove convenience store by the town’s police chief was justified, as the chief felt he was in apparent danger from an armed threat.

On June 15, 2021, while responding to a reported kidnapping and sexual assault call, Newton Grove Police Chief Greg Warren shot Michael Almer Rich, 48, of Clinton, three times outside the Sam’s Circle Mart, located off U.S. 701 in Newton Grove. The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. that day.

“After reviewing the investigation of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the video of the incident, the shooting was justified because Rich’s actions caused Warren to reasonably believe it necessary to use deadly force to protect his life,” District Attorney Ernie Lee stated in a lengthy press release Wednesday.

Throughout the evening of June 15, 2021 and in the weeks since the shooting, Lee said he has remained in contact with the SBI about the investigation, along with remaining in contact with Newton Grove’s Acting Chief Sgt. Wendy Jones since June 15.

On Tuesday, Lee received reports from the SBI related to the investigation and began reviewing those reports, leading to his determination Wednesday. He said he also reviewed the video and consulted with Special Agent in Charge Mitch Deaver and Assistant District Attorney Robert Thigpen.

“Based upon my review of the facts of this case, I have determined that the shooting of Michael Almer Rich on June 15, 2021 was justified to protect the safety and life of Chief Warren as the threat appeared to Chief Warren,” Lee stated. “Chief Warren perceived an apparent threat, evaluated the situation in split seconds, made a decision and acted. Chief Warren’s actions appear reasonable under all the circumstances of this case.”

“There is insufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt to show that Chief Warren acted in any manner that was not consistent with his perception of an apparent threat.”

According to the investigation, on June 15, Warren was responding to a 911 call related to a kidnapping and sexual assault case in which Rich was identified as the suspect. The police chief was provided information through Sampson County Communications stating that a caller told dispatch that a woman in a silver hatchback car flagged the caller down in the parking lot of the General Dollar in Newton Grove and requested the individual call the polic.

The woman said she was being held against her will and had been sexually assaulted.

Descriptions were given of the suspect, his vehicle and his clothing, as well as the license plate number. The caller was able to give a direction of travel, following the suspect vehicle briefly as it traversed around the circle and exited toward U.S. 701 in Clinton before turning down a side street just off the circle.

The caller then called back when she sees the vehicle at Sam’s Circle Mart.

Warren responded to the scene and observed the suspect vehicle, a Ford Focus, in the parking lot of Sam’s Circle Mart and a female sitting in the front passenger’s seat, according to Lee. Warren, on duty at the time, was operating a black unmarked Ford F150, and wearing his Newton Grove police uniform.

Warren approached the female in the Ford Focus and then he proceeded to Sam’s Circle Mart.

Lee noted that the Sam’s Circle Mart has a video camera that clearly captured the interaction between Warren and Rich. The video does not have audio.

Evidence showed that the suspect exited the store and the chief requested to speak with him. Rich began walking away from the chief toward the Ford Focus and female, at which point Warren grabbed Rich’s left shoulder with his left hand.

“Rich turned toward the chief and with his right hand, Rich pulled a gun from under his shirt. Rich pointed the gun in the direction of Warren’s face,” the press release stated. “Warren pushed Rich’s gun away from him and then stepped back. He created a space between him and Rich and then fired three rapid shots at Rich.”

Rich was shot three times, once in the chest and twice in the right side. The chief sustained no injuries.

Warren held Rich at gunpoint and radioed for medical assistance following the shooting. Warren recovered Rich’s firearm and gave the weapon to a responding sheriff’s deputy. Rich’s firearm was a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun that had eight rounds in the magazine and no rounds in the chamber.

Warren was not wearing a body camera nor was his truck equipped with a camera, according to Lee.

“Chief Warren was interviewed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and during the interview, he stated he was in fear of his life when Rich pointed his gun at the chief,” Lee stated. “The evidence clearly shows that Rich was armed and a danger to the chief.”

Rich was transported for medical care and is currently incarcerated while receiving continued medical care and treatment for his gunshot wounds.

On June 16, the day after the shooting, Rich was charged by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office with first degree kidnapping, first degree sex offense, felony breaking and entering, and possession of firearm by felon. Rich was served with those warrants while recovering in the hospital.

Pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 15A-401, when making an arrest a law enforcement officer is justified in using deadly physical force upon another person to defend himself or a third person from what he reasonably believes to be the use or imminent use of deadly physical force, Lee said in his summation of law.

Lee cited a federal judge in North Carolina who has ruled that “it is the duty of a law enforcement officer to stand his ground, carry through on the performance of his duties, and meet force with force, so long as he acts in good faith and uses no more force than reasonably appears necessary to effectuate his duties and save himself from harm.”

“Law enforcement officers are required to instantaneously evaluate and employ force against possible criminal suspects to thwart apparent dangers to citizens and themselves. Officers must perceive, evaluate, decide, and then act often in a matter of seconds,” Lee stated. “Clearly, from the facts and circumstances of this case, the officer was justified in using deadly force to defend himself and others from death or great bodily injury.”

The perceived danger to the officer must be only apparent, not actual, to justify use of deadly force. Apparent danger is such that it would cause a reasonable person to believe that he was in danger of death or great bodily harm.

“The facts in this case demonstrate the presence of apparent danger to Chief Warren. A person may exercise such force if he believes it to be necessary and has reasonable grounds for such belief,” Lee stated. “An officer acting in self-defense is presumed to have acted in good faith. Federal courts have held that ‘The Constitution simply does not require police to gamble with their lives in the face of serious threat of harm.’”