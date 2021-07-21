Leading Sampson: Vivian Maynor

For approximately 40 years, Vivian Maynor dedicated her career to public schools in North Carolina. Maynor’s career in education was split between classroom instruction and as an administrator. Maynor served as Principal at L.C. Kerr Elementary School for several years before her retirement. In 2020, she joined the SCC Board of Trustees.

For Maynor, community involvement and her dedication to education have always been about ensuring that the local community has access to all that it needs. Maynor says deciding to join the Board of Trustees was as simple as ensuring that Sampson Community College continues to offer life-changing opportunities to local students.

“I remember when Sampson Community College was just getting started, and I took a writing class there the year that I went off to college, Maynor remembered. “I joined the Board of Trustees so that I could do whatever I could to ensure that SCC continues to serve our area.”

As a member of the Board of Trustees, Maynor says values like honesty and collaboration matter most. At the end of each board meeting, Maynor hopes to leave confident in the decisions made, and sure that the decisions are best for the students and employees of the college.

“You have to think hard about the effects that these decisions will have on all parties involved. These decisions have to be as a team, and as board members, we have to agree on what’s best for the community,” Maynor remarked.

Lisa Turlington, Dean of Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation, says that Maynor’s commitment to the college has been evident since she joined the board last year.

“As a relatively new member of the board, Vivian has been eager to learn about the college and how she can serve. She brings expertise in public education that can help shape how the college fulfills its mission,” Turlington observed.

Maynor hopes to carry the same philosophy that she developed as a school administrator into her role as a member of the Board of Trustees, that of servant leadership.

“You have to learn how to walk in the footsteps of other people. No task is too small or too big,” Maynor shared.

President of Sampson Community College, Dr. Bill Starling, says Maynor has already shown her ability to adapt since she joined the board as meetings were taking place via Zoom.

“Vivian has been actively engaged as a new board member. There is some transition from the public school to community college work, but the focus is still on improving the lives of students. We are looking forward to working with her now that we are able to interact in regular board meetings,” Starling shared.

Maynor says being involved at every level allows her to more accurately assess complaints and praises that come to the Board. As the newest member of the Board of Trustees, Maynor still has a much to learn, but she’s excited about the opportunity to continue serving SCC and Sampson County in this capacity.