Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• July 16 — Gilmore William Allen Jr., 60, of 2275 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, common law robbery, assault by strangulation and order for arrest-failure to appear on a charge of possession drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 6.

• July 16 — Travis Jerome Darden, 40, of 326 Dave Bright Road, Newton Grove, was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of trafficking heroin, maintaining dwelling or vehicle for drugs, possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug parphernalia. Bond set at $125,000; court date is July 23.

• July 16 — Courtney Ann Bradshaw, 31, of 1525 Tyndall Grove Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Written promise; court date is Aug. 2.

• July 19 — Frank Davis, 29, of 5809 Chaso Ridge Drive, Fayetteville, was charged on out-of-county warrant with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 15.

• July 19 — Jimmy Allen Carr, 68, of 203 Bradshaw St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 1.

• July 20 — Abdou Lee Boi, 23, of 110 Sand Ridge Drive, Beulaville, was charged on out-of-county warrants with possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 16.

• July 20 — Jose Lopez Viera, 36, of 8127 Page Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is Aug. 6.

• July 20 — Melvin Emmanuel, 68, of 71 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $127,000; court date is Aug. 2.

• July 20 — Daven Demetrice Darden, 30, of 114 Pierce St., Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Aug. 6.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.