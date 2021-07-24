Brunson, Worley reappointed as CCS leadership

Brunson

As it does annually, the Clinton City Schools Board of Education reorganized during its meeting this week, electing to keep the status quo for its leadership.

Dr Linda Brunson and Carol Worley were reappointed as chairperson and vice-chair, respectively, during the virtual meeting on Tuesday.

This will be Brunson’s fourth time serving as chairperson.

“The agenda says words from the chairperson and I just simply want to say thank you for believing in me and trusting in me to be your chair again,” Brunson said. “I really do enjoy what I do and I’ve always wanted to be of services to the students, the staff and the community.”

“I’m proud to have been a student, graduate and employee of this district and serving on the board is just one other way I can return that thanks,” Brunson continued. “Again I want to say thank you for your vote of confidence and let’s continue to work together to do what’s in the best interest of the children.”

“We are a team of six and it takes six of us to make the decisions that we make to move our district forward,” she added. “Let stay the course and I’ll thank you once more.”

Worley has spent more than 10 years in service of the board and the school system.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to be able to serve in this capacity,” Worley said. “Our board is and has become better than ever. We are strong, we are united and we do work together. I’m just grateful for the relationships with all of you and the confidence you have in me to continue to allow me to serve. Thank you so much, now let’s get to down to business.”

CCS Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson also shared his thoughts on their reappointments to the board, reiterating Worley’s comments on the growing strength of the board.

“We celebrate tonight with Dr. Brunson and Mrs. Worley with their appointments again to board chair and vice chair,” Johnson said. “We look forward to working with them very closely as we move forward with 2021-22 school year. It’s been a great year and a great opportunity to get to work with them as well as the other four members of our board.”

“As Mrs. Worley said earlier in her comments I just want to reiterate what she said about our board being in a strong place at this time,” Johnson continued. “A lot of good conversations are being had to move our district and our student in positive direction.”

“We thank them for their efforts because we know it’s not easy and we thank them for all the work their doing,” he added.

