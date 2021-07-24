‘Substantial spread’ in Sampson

Sampson is one of a dozen ‘substantial spread’ orange counties in this week’s new COVID-19 County Alert System, with one county also in the ‘critical’ red. Weekly COVID-19 report *Provided by the Sampson County Health Department, for the week ending July 23, 2021 Total Number of Tests Reported to Date: 23,049 Positive Test Results: 8,491 (81 additional since 7/16) Negative Test Results: 14,558 COVID Reported Deaths to Date: 115 (one additional since 7/9) Vaccinations (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J) will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Friday at the Sampson County Health Department. Appointments are available, but not necessary. Walk-ins welcome.

After months of steady decline, North Carolina is experiencing a rapid increase in COVID-19 spread, with unvaccinated individuals identified as the bulk of the new cases. Sampson is one of a dozen counties in the state that now have a “substantial spread” designation, after just one county had that label two weeks ago.

Forty percent of the state’s counties are moving the wrong way, according to the metrics.

On Friday, 1,998 cases were reported to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), with 817 people hospitalized, 132 admitted in the past 24 hours. There have been 9,053 cases reported over the past seven days compared to 5,441 cases in the preceding seven days — a 66% increase — and hospitalizations doubled since July 9 and are at the highest rate they have been since May 11, according to NCDHHS statistics.

This week’s updated County Alert System, released Thursday, has one red county with critical viral spread and 12 orange counties with substantial spread, up from one just two weeks ago. Richmond County is “critical” red, and Cherokee, Chowan, Cleveland, Cumberland, Graham, Hoke, Lee, Onslow, Pitt, Rutherford and Sampson counties are “substantial” orange.

More than 94% of recent North Carolina cases are in people who were not fully vaccinated, the NCDHHS announced Friday. People who are unvaccinated are at risk for infection by the more contagious and potentially more dangerous Delta variant, health officials said.

“Unvaccinated North Carolinians are unnecessarily getting sick, being hospitalized and dying,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Don’t wait to vaccinate. And if you haven’t gotten your shot, you need to wear a mask indoors at all times when you are in public spaces.”

The state’s other key metrics are also increasing, including the number of people going to the emergency department with COVID-like symptoms and the percent of tests that are positive — which has been over 6% for the past week.

In July 22’s County Alert System, which utilized data from July 4-17, that percent-positive for COVID-19 tests over the two-week period stood at 8.5%. That is up considerably from the previous 14-day percent-positives in Sampson in recent reports, which included 4.9% in the July 8 report, 3.4% in the June 24 report and 4.3% in the June 10 report.

The County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county.

Sampson’s 14-day case rate for July 4-17 was 135.4 per 100,000 people, up a sizable amount from the 91.3 per 100,000 rate seen in the two-week period prior to that. The 135.4 per 100,000 people is the same exact rate as Sampson had in the June 24 report, and higher than the rate of 97.6 per 100,000 people in the June 10 report. Before that, the rate stood at 229.8 per 100,000 people in the May 13 report.

Sampson’s cases were deemed to have a “slight impact” on local hospitals, unchanged from the previous report. For months before that, the hospital impact locally was deemed as “low.”

As of July 23, the total number of tests administered in Sampson from the start of the pandemic totaled 23,049, which yielded 8,491 positives and 14,558 negatives. There were 81 new cases in Sampson in the past week, up from 60 the week before that. That 60 cases was double the amount from two weeks prior.

Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 totaled 115 as of July 23, a number that has risen by just one in the past month.

In the new County Alert System, there is one red county (Richmond), 12 orange counties, 41 yellow counties, 41 light yellow counties, and five green counties. In comparison, the previous report posted July 8 showed one red county, one orange county, 29 yellow counties, 50 light yellow counties, and 19 green counties.

Red denotes critical community spread/impact; orange is substantial spread; yellow is significant spread; light yellow is moderate; and green is low impact. Under the new report, 54 counties are in the same tier as the previous report, while six counties have dropped down a tier (toward green), including Bladen, which was sole red county in the previous report.

Since the last report, 40 counties have moved up a tier (toward red).

Vaccinations

Nearly two out of every five people in Sampson County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, a number that remains relatively unchanged in the past few weeks.

Approximately 36% have attained full vaccination status in Sampson County and 39% of the county’s population is at least partially vaccinated. Specifically in Sampson, 24,958 first doses (up 275 from Tuesday) and 22,942 second doses (up 205 from Tuesday) had been administered as of Friday, according to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard.

According to the dashboard, as of Friday, the state has administered nearly 9.7 million doses to date — 46% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated (49% partially); 57% of those 18 and up are fully vaccinated (60% partially); 54% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated (57% partially); and 84% of the 65 and up population are fully vaccinated (86% partially).

NCDHHS has urged all unvaccinated North Carolinians age 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death. Rigorous clinical trials among thousands of people ages 12 and older, have proven vaccines are safe and effective, the agency stated.

More than 160 million Americans have now been safely vaccinated.

Statewide as of Friday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date had surpassed 1.03 million, which included the 1,998 newly-reported cases, according to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard. The state had tallied 13,570, up 35 since Tuesday. The 817 hospitalizations on Friday were up more than 200 since Tuesday.

To find a vaccine in your area, use the Find a Vaccine Location tool at myspot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567. You can also text your zip code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near you.

